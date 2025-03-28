All Honkai Star Rail 3.2 anniversary rewards

HoYoverse has quite a few exciting plans for Honkai Star Rail 3.2, as it marks the second anniversary of the gacha title. The update scheduled to release on April 9, 2025, will bring a plethora of rewards for the Trailblazers. The game's recent official livestream has further unveiled the special anniversary content, alongside fresh events, banners, and everything else that Version 3.2 has in store.

This article further discusses all the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 anniversary rewards.

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 anniversary rewards explored

Get free wishes for anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream covered the new content set to arrive with the next patch. The anniversary rewards are among the highlights, as players can acquire free wishes and characters through the occasion. To be specific, Trailblazers will be rewarded a total of 20x Star Rail Special Passes from the celebration check-in events.

Additionally, they will obtain 1600x Stellar Jades for free through the “To The Ones That Blaze” event on April 26, 2025. They are receiving a total of 30 pulls for free on top of the rewards from playable content.

HoYoverse will also reward a free 5-star character as part of the HSR 3.2 anniversary celebration. The choices are between Ruan Mei and Luocha. This is great news for newcomers as they get a golden opportunity to add a powerful unit to their roster. Veterans will also be able to unlock a free Eidolon, assuming they have the characters already.

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update will officially reset the First Purchase Double Bonus on Oneiric Shards. Hence, players can once again spend real currency to get double the amount of wishes from each bundle. Speaking of which, Oneiric Shards can also be used to purchase value packs from the shop for a limited time.

Upon accumulating more Oneiric Shards during HSR 3.2, Trailblazers can unlock the following rewards from the Cherished Recollection:

300 Shards : 150x Tears of Dreams

: 150x Tears of Dreams 2000 Shards : 2x Self-Modeling Resin

: 2x Self-Modeling Resin 4000 Shards : 4x Self-Modeling Resin

: 4x Self-Modeling Resin 8000 Shards : 4x Light Cone Memory Shard

: 4x Light Cone Memory Shard 12,000 Shards : 2x Variable Dice

: 2x Variable Dice 18,000 Shards : 1x Golden Companion Spirit

: 1x Golden Companion Spirit 25,000 Shards: 1x Exclusive Personal Display Set

We don’t encourage spending currencies on gathering the aforementioned resources, considering the game is F2P friendly. However, the options will remain for those who want to purchase them. While the items aren’t essential for summoning characters, they can still be used to gather better equipment.

