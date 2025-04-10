Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks show free 4-star character selector

By Argha Halder
Modified Apr 10, 2025 08:18 GMT
Misha in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Misha in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

With the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Closed Beta test starting, several leaks regarding the potential content of the update have surfaced online. Among all the leaks, one particular Reddit post from a reliable third-party source, Tart, hints at a free 4-star character selector. Per the custom, the developers release either a new 4-star LC or a character selector as part of every patch's flagship event.

Ad

This article explores the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak regarding a free 4-star character selector.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of HSR version 3.3. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak shows players will likely receive a 4-star character selector for free

3.3 Free 4* Selector via Tart byu/ImNotNex inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned, this information is from a reliable source named Tart. According to the leaker, the flagship event of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 will likely feature a 4-star character selector boasting four units that players could choose from.

All four of the units that are expected to be featured in the free 4-star character selector are:

  • Gallagher – Fire, Abundance
  • Misha – Ice, Destruction
  • Hanya – Physical, Harmony
  • Xueyi – Quantum, Destruction

While some events of HSR version 3.3 have been leaked, the flagship one that features this 4-star character selector has as well. According to the picture posted on Reddit, the rumored event will likely be titled Legend of the Galactic Baseballer. Like most flagship events, this one is expected to run throughout version 3.3.

Ad

As for how players can get the free character, it's simple. When the event is live, Trailblazers must accumulate at least 30,000 Points in the Planet M078 challenge.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी