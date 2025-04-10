Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks show free 4-star character selector

With the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Closed Beta test starting, several leaks regarding the potential content of the update have surfaced online. Among all the leaks, one particular Reddit post from a reliable third-party source, Tart, hints at a free 4-star character selector. Per the custom, the developers release either a new 4-star LC or a character selector as part of every patch's flagship event.
This article explores the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak regarding a free 4-star character selector.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of HSR version 3.3. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak shows players will likely receive a 4-star character selector for free
As mentioned, this information is from a reliable source named Tart. According to the leaker, the flagship event of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 will likely feature a 4-star character selector boasting four units that players could choose from.
All four of the units that are expected to be featured in the free 4-star character selector are:
- Gallagher – Fire, Abundance
- Misha – Ice, Destruction
- Hanya – Physical, Harmony
- Xueyi – Quantum, Destruction
While some events of HSR version 3.3 have been leaked, the flagship one that features this 4-star character selector has as well. According to the picture posted on Reddit, the rumored event will likely be titled Legend of the Galactic Baseballer. Like most flagship events, this one is expected to run throughout version 3.3.
As for how players can get the free character, it's simple. When the event is live, Trailblazers must accumulate at least 30,000 Points in the Planet M078 challenge.
Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials
For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:
- Make Farewells More Beautiful in HSR: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials
- HSR reveals new optimizations and features coming in 3.2 update
- Ruan Mei vs Luocha in Honkai Star Rail 3.2: Which free 5-star character should you get?
- HSR announces free Ruan Mei or Luocha for the next update
- HSR 3.2 update: Three limited characters enter the standard pool
- Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banners order and schedule
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.