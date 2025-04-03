Honkai Star Rail reveals new optimizations and features coming in 3.2 update

Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 is set to introduce several features and gameplay optimizations. These features will add an extra depth to the title, allowing Trailblazers to have a better experience while playing the game. On top of this, these gameplay optimizations will make some aspects of this gacha title easier.

This article discusses the upcoming features and gameplay optimizations that will be implemented in Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

All new features and optimizations set to be released in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2

New characters and Light Cones in the Exchange shop

Ruan Mei and Luocha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When version 3.2 debuts, the Stellar Convergence store will be added to Honkai Star Rail. Using the shop, players can acquire Ruan Mei, Luocha, or any of the standard banner 5-stars. Besides that, another section of this store will feature the signature Light Cones of all the 5-stars featured in the Stellar Convergence shop.

Character event Warp banner optimization

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

With the introduction of version 3.2, three new 5-star characters will be added to the character event Warp banners. As the non-featured character roster can now be customized, players can add the three new characters, Fu Xuan, Blade, and Seele, to the catalog.

Supplement Materials feature

The Supplement Materials feature (Image via HoYoverse)

With the Supplement Materials feature in effect, players won’t have to go to the Synthesize screen when they lack enough items to level up a character or Light Cone. Now, when upgrading any item or Traces, Trailblazers will be able to use the “Material Synthesis” button to upgrade it (If you have enough of its lower-rarity variant).

Relic farming optimization and “Smart Discard” feature

An Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge Relic piece with Outgoing Healing Bonus as its main stat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Relic farming optimization in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 will allow players to salvage 4-star or below rarity Relics automatically while clearing Caverns. Before starting a Cavern of Corrosion stage, players can select what rarity they want to salvage after each completion.

As for the Smart Discard feature, Trailblazers can salvage the Relic pieces that don’t suit any of its recommended characters. For example, if players have a Body piece of the Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge with DEF or HP as its main stat instead of Fire DMG boost or Break Effect, those pieces will be automatically discarded.

Mass Superimposition feature

The Mass Superimposition feature (Image via HoYoverse)

Using the Mass Superimposition feature, Trailblazers can superimpose all 4-star Light Cones in their inventory. This will clear a significant amount of space if players have multiple duplicate 4-star LCs lying around.

Starlit Homecoming optimization

The Starlit Homecoming changes (Image via HoYoverse)

The Starlit Homecoming event will receive various optimizations in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2. Trailblazers who are returning to this title will now be able to acquire a complete Relic set with recommended main stats for a selected character.

Additionally, players will receive Fuel Vouchers from various events. These items can be used to quick-clear Stagnant Shadow and Calyx stages to acquire materials.

Garden of Plenty and Realm of the Strange event optimizations

The Garden of Plenty and Realm of the Strange event optimizations (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2, the recurring events, Garden of Plenty and Realm of the Strange, will receive optimizations. With the changes in effect, players won’t have to wait for the daily refresh to get the double drops. They will be able to get all rewards right after the event releases.

