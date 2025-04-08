Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks hint at new weekly boss

By Argha Halder
Modified Apr 08, 2025 11:57 GMT
(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Exploring the new Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak about a potential new weekly boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While players are hyped about the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 character’s gameplay leak, a recent post showcased a new weekly boss that will supposedly be released in the upcoming version. This leak comes from a reliable third-party source, Sakura Haven. A weekly boss means players will receive a new Echo of War stage in HSR version 3.3 that will feature a brand new Advanced Trace level-up material.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak that hints at a new weekly boss.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each of the speculations with a pinch of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak hints at a brand-new weekly boss

New weekly boss via Sakura Haven byu/lanadelrayz inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
As mentioned previously, this Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak related to a potential new weekly boss comes courtesy of a prominent third-party source, Sakura Haven. The leaker showcased several pictures of the supposed boss that is expected to be implemented in the game in version 3.3.

Judging by the pictures alone, the boss looks similar to a dragon or an enormous bird. Moreover, the leaker provided several pictures of the boss, which feature two styles/color palettes. This implies that this weekly boss will likely have two phases or more.

The first picture that features a hovering eye is likely the first phase of the boss since it looks like an incomplete version of the creature, while the second one looks more like a complete bird/dragon.

3.3 weekly boss fight ingame via Sakura Heaven byu/Knight_Steve_ inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
As showcased in the Reddit embed above, the weekly boss will likely have an empowered attack. During the attack, the boss is expected to fly up to fully unleash its power and deal damage.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials

