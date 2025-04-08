Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks show two new Relic sets and effects

The Closed Beta test for Honkai Star Rail 3.3 has started. As usual, several leaks regarding the patch have surfaced online. One particular leak from a reliable third-party leaker, Dimbreath, showcases the upcoming Relic sets and their set effects. This leak allows players to understand what unique effects the upcoming gear sets will have before their official release.

Ad

This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail leak that showcases the upcoming Relic sets and their effects.

Note: Information herein is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each of the speculations with a grain of salt.

New Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak showcases two Relic sets and their effects

Ad

Trending

As mentioned in the leaked information from one of the prominent leakers, Dimbreath, two new Relic sets will likely debut when Honkai Star Rail 3.3 releases. The two new sets are titled “Warrior Goddess of Daythunder” and “Captain Over Cursed Waves.”

Here are the effects these Relic sets can grant to their wielders:

Warrior Goddess of Daythunder

2-piece set effect: Boosts the wearer’s SPD by 6%.

Boosts the wearer’s SPD by 6%. 4-piece set effect: When the wielder of the set and their memosprite heal one of their allies, they gain a unique effect named “Gentle Rain.” This effect can be triggered once per turn and lasts for two turns. When the wearer is affected by “Gentle Rain,” their SPD receives a 6% boost, and all allies gain a 15% CRIT DMG boost.

Ad

Captain Over Cursed Waves

2-piece set effect: The wearer receives a 16% CRIT DMG boost.

The wearer receives a 16% CRIT DMG boost. 4-piece set effect: If the wielder of this set is the target of an ally’s Skill, they gain a stack of “Assist.” When the wearer activates their Ultimate, they consume every “Assist” stack. Each stack increases the wearer's ATK by 16% for the rest of that particular turn.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials

Ad

For more Honkai Star Rail articles, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.