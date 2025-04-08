Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials

Various Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks have surfaced online. Among them, one particular post from a prominent and reliable leaker, Sakura Haven, showcases an upcoming playable character, Hyacine’s ascension, and Trace materials. Players who want to roll for this unit when she releases can now start pre-farming all the materials.

Ad

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak that showcases Hyacine’s ascension and Trace materials.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak showcases Hyacine’s ascension and Trace materials

Ad

Trending

A recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak from Sakura Haven details what materials players need to farm to level up the upcoming playable character, Hyacine.

Here are the items players will likely need to farm for Hyacine when she debuts:

Travel Encounters: 16x

Adventure Log: 9x

Traveler’s Guide: 287x

Credits: 308,000x

Fear-Stomped Flesh: 15x

Courage-Torn Chest: 15x

Glory-Aspersed Torso: 15x

A Glass of the Besotted Era: 65x

Besides her ascension materials, players will supposedly need to level up Hyacine’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. Here are the items they will likely require to farm and upgrade this 5-star’s abilities:

Ad

Credits: 3 Million

Tracks of Destiny: 8x

Lost Echo of the Shared Wish: 12x

Fear-Stomped Flesh: 41x

Courage-Torn Chest: 56x

Glory-Aspersed Torso: 58x

Bija of Consciousness: 18x

Seedling of Manas: 69x

Flower of Alaya: 139x

A Glass of Besotted Era

A Glass of Besotted Era (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

A Glass of Besotted Era is a character ascension material that players can farm in the current version of the title. Complete the Shape of Gloam Stagnant Shadow in Penacony’s Grand Theater to acquire this item.

Ad

Glory-Aspersed Torso/Courage-Torn Chest/Fear-Stomped Flesh

Glory-Aspersed Torso (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Glory-Aspersed Torso and its other variants are a Trace/character ascension material in Honkai Star Rail that players can farm by defeating various enemies from the Titankin faction. They can be seen on Amphoreus and Divergent/Simulated Universe.

Ad

Flower of Alaya/Seedling of Manas/Bija of Consciousness

Flower of Alaya in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Flower of Alaya and its variants are Trace materials that can be farmed by completing the Bud of Remembrance Crimson Calyx in Amphoreus’ “Strife Ruins” Castrum Kremnos area. Moreover, Trailblazers can purchase a decent amount of Bija of Consciousness and Seedling of Manas from the Embers Exchange in-game store.

Ad

Also read: Best Honkai Star Rail 3.2 characters ranked

Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

Lost Echo of the Shared Wish (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Lost Echo of the Shared Wish is an advanced Trace level-up material that can only be acquired from the Salutations of Ashen Dreams Echo of War. The activity is located in Penacony’s Grand Theater. Like most Echo of Wars, players must spend 30 Trailblazer Power each time they challenge this activity.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.