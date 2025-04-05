Best Honkai Star Rail 3.2 characters ranked

In Honkai Star Rail 3.2, two new and several returning 5-star characters will be featured in the gacha banners. As announced in the preceding special program livestream, the first half of the forthcoming patch will boast four 5-star units, while the second half will only feature two. Since players require Star Rail Special Passes to acquire these characters, they may wonder which ones are the best.

This article ranks every 5-star character set to be featured in Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. Since details regarding Anaxa’s kit are still unknown, we will not add him to this list. When HoYoverse reveals his kit, the aforementioned character will be ranked accordingly.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail 3.2 characters

5) Dr. Ratio

(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio is one of the oldest characters in this ranked list. Since the developer gave one copy of this unit for free when he debuted, a majority of players have this character added to their collection. Following The Hunt Path and wielding the Imaginary Element, the character specializes in dealing damage via follow-up attacks.

Although Dr. Ratio excels in the FUA playstyle, he became a victim of power creep. Because of that, the character deals negligible damage in various activities, especially in the endgame. For that reason, Dr.Ratio is in the fifth spot.

4) Fugue

Fugue in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Fugue is one of the new characters in this list that follows the Nihility Path. Her kit helps out the characters that excel in the Break Effect playstyle. Since the aforementioned style is quite popular among Trailblazers, Fugue became one of the popular characters soon after her release.

Fugue is coming back as a rerun character; players who already have a functioning BE team composition can pull for this character when Honkai Star Rail 3.2 releases. She can easily boost the team’s damage output, so we have decided to place her in the fifth spot. However, keep in mind that Fugue isn’t very viable outside of the BE teams.

3) Jiaoqiu

Jiaoqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Jiaoqiu is an exceptional Nihility character who is the perfect support for Acheron. The latter requires a certain number of debuffs on the opponents to activate her ultimate, and this limited 5-star can help her achieve that. Jiaoqiu can easily place debuffs on the enemies, which make them weak and allow the DPS units to deal an absurd amount of damage.

Besides the Acheron Hypercarry team, Jiaoqiu can be placed in various teams with dissimilar playstyles and be just as effective. Because of that, he ranks third on this list.

2) Acheron

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron is one of the best characters that players can get their hands on in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. The unit was first released during version 2.1 and became popular as she can obliterate waves of enemies in an instant.

To this date, Acheron is still one of the best damage dealers in this gacha title. Although she walks on the Nihility Path, her build is similar to most CRIT scaling units. For that reason, Acheron ranks second on this list.

1) Castorice

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the newest 5-star character, Castorice, ranks first on this list. She follows the Remembrance Path and is capable of summoning a memosprite that can deal huge chunks of damage. With the right build, Castorice can easily vaporize her opponents in an instant.

In Honkai Star Rail 3.2, Castorice is the best character players can get with their Stellar Jades/Star Rail Special Passes.

