Honkai Star Rail Castorice Banner release date, 4-stars, and Light Cones

HoYoverse officially announced Castorice’s banner in Honkai Star Rail during the version 3.2 special program live telecast. She is the newest Remembrance character capable of dealing an absurd amount of damage to her enemies. Alongside Castorice, Jiaoqiu, Acheron, and Fugue’s rerun banners will also be featured during the first phase of the upcoming patch.

This article discusses Castorice’s release date, banner 4-stars, and more in Honkai Star Rail.

Castorice’s release date in Honkai Star Rail

Since Castorice is set to be released during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2, her limited-time banner will debut alongside the patch. This means Trailblazers can roll for this Remembrance when the update goes live.

For a detailed timetable on when Castorice’s limited-time banner becomes available, check the following section:

Time zone Date and Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 8, 2025, at 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 8, 2025, at 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) April 8, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 8, 2025, at 10 pm Western European Time (WET) April 9, 2025, at 3 am Central European Time (CET) April 9, 2025, at 4 am Eastern European Time (EET) April 9, 2025, at 5 am India Standard Time (IST) April 9, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) April 9, 2025, at 11 am Philippines Standard Time (PHT) April 9, 2025, at 11 am Japan Standard Time (JST) April 9, 2025, at 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST) April 9, 2025, at 12 pm

All featured characters in the first half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2

Version 3.2 Phase One characters (Image via HoYoverse)

As per the official announcement from Honkai Star Rail's version 3.2 special program livestream, Jiaoqiu, Acheron, and Fugue’s rerun banners will accompany Castorice in the first half of the patch. Besides the 5-stars, several 4-star units will be featured across all character banners.

The following sections list all characters that will be available during the first phase of version 3.2:

Castorice – 5-star – Quantum, Remembrance

– 5-star – Quantum, Remembrance Jiaoqiu – 5-star – Nihility, Fire

– 5-star – Nihility, Fire Fugue – 5-star – Nihility, Fire

– 5-star – Nihility, Fire Acheron – 5-star – Nihility, Lightning

– 5-star – Nihility, Lightning Gallagher – 4-star – Abundance, Fire

– 4-star – Abundance, Fire Pela – 4-star – Nihility, Ice

– 4-star – Nihility, Ice Lynx – 4-star – Abundance, Quantum

All featured Light Cones in the first half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2

Version 3.2 Phase One Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

Castorice’s signature Light Cone will be available alongside the character banner. Alongside this new Remembrance unit’s LC, the rerun character’s BiS weapon will be featured in a separate banner.

Just like the character banner, three 4-star Light Cones will be featured in all LC banners with a significant boost in their drop rate. Here are the LCs that Trailblazers can acquire from the gacha banners during the first half of version 3.2:

Make Farewells More Beautiful (Castorice’s signature LC) – Remembrance (5-star)

– Remembrance (5-star) Those Many Springs (Jiaoqiu’s signature LC) – Nihility (5-star)

– Nihility (5-star) Long Road Leads Home (Fugue’s signature LC) – Nihility (5-star)

– Nihility (5-star) Along the Passong Shore (Acheron’s signature LC) – Nihility (5-star)

– Nihility (5-star) Post-Op Conversations – Abundance (4-star)

– Abundance (4-star) Boundless Choreo – Nihility (4-star)

– Nihility (4-star) Good Night and Sleep Well – Nihility (4-star)

