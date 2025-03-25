Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Relics and signature characters leaked

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 25, 2025 11:07 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks regarding new Relic sets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks regarding new Relic sets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Among the several recent leaks related to Honkai Star Rail 3.3 surfacing online, one from reliable third-party source Luna was posted on the Galaxy Leaks Telegram channel. It suggests two brand-new Relic sets might make their way into this gacha title from HoYoverse. Moreover, the leak shows the signature characters that are expected to use the sets.

Ad

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak regarding the upcoming Relic sets.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the Honka Star Rail 3.3 patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak shows signature characters of the upcoming Relic sets

3.3 Relic Sets Info via luna byu/CSTheng inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned, this information from Luna states two new Relic sets would arrive in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. One of the sets will likely be tailor-made for Hyacine, the newly announced playable character, while the other is expected to be made for Phainon.

While Hyacine follows the Remembrance Path and will likely excel in supporting her allies by healing them, her Relic set might be capable of boosting the amount of outgoing heals or something similar to the character wearing it.

Ad

On the other hand, Phainon will supposedly be released as a DPS character. Hence, his Relic set will likely enhance his damage-dealing capabilities. Since this Chrysos Heir is expected to debut in version 3.4, players thinking of pulling this character would have enough time to pre-farm a complete 4-piece set.

Also read: Hyacine VA in Honkai Star Rail: Japanese and other voice actors

Take a look at the section below for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी