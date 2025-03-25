Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Relics and signature characters leaked

Among the several recent leaks related to Honkai Star Rail 3.3 surfacing online, one from reliable third-party source Luna was posted on the Galaxy Leaks Telegram channel. It suggests two brand-new Relic sets might make their way into this gacha title from HoYoverse. Moreover, the leak shows the signature characters that are expected to use the sets.

Ad

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak regarding the upcoming Relic sets.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the Honka Star Rail 3.3 patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak shows signature characters of the upcoming Relic sets

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, this information from Luna states two new Relic sets would arrive in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. One of the sets will likely be tailor-made for Hyacine, the newly announced playable character, while the other is expected to be made for Phainon.

While Hyacine follows the Remembrance Path and will likely excel in supporting her allies by healing them, her Relic set might be capable of boosting the amount of outgoing heals or something similar to the character wearing it.

Ad

On the other hand, Phainon will supposedly be released as a DPS character. Hence, his Relic set will likely enhance his damage-dealing capabilities. Since this Chrysos Heir is expected to debut in version 3.4, players thinking of pulling this character would have enough time to pre-farm a complete 4-piece set.

Also read: Hyacine VA in Honkai Star Rail: Japanese and other voice actors

Take a look at the section below for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.