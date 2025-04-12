  • home icon
Honkai Star Rail leaks show Saber and Archer's path, element, and rarity

By Argha Halder
Modified Apr 12, 2025 12:35 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Saber and Archer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Saber and Archer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

With the hype revolving around the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks subsiding, new information regarding the upcoming Fate collaboration characters surfaced online. This leak is from one of the reliable sources, Luna, which was later reposted on Reddit. This particular leak shows various details regarding the two expected characters of the collaboration event.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak, which showcases Saber and Archer’s expected Path, element, rarity, and more.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the Fate collab releases. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak showcases upcoming collaboration characters, Saber and Archer’s potential Path, element, and rarity

Fate Collab units via Luna byu/mamania656 inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
This Honkai Star Rail leak comes courtesy of a prominent third-party source, Luna. According to the information they shared related to the upcoming Fate collaboration event, the two characters that are expected to be a part of the collab, Archer and Saber, will likely boast the 5-star rarity.

Saber is expected to follow the Destruction Path while wielding the Wind element. Similarly, Archer will likely tread on The Hunt Path and utilize the Quantum element.

Here is a summary of both of the collaboration characters’ details, according to the leak:

  • Saber: 5-star (Wind, Destruction)
  • Archer: 5-star (Quantum, The Hunt)

Besides that, the leak also implies that both of the abovementioned characters will likely be obtainable from gacha banners and feature Eidolons, similar to most limited-time units. While players aren’t likely to receive Saber for free during the collaboration event, all Trailblazers are expected to receive a copy of Archer for free.

