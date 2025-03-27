Honkai Star Rail x Fate leaks: Everything we know so far

The Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025. Over the past couple of months, several leaks regarding the collaboration event have surfaced online from various reliable third-party sources, such as Ubatcha, hxg_diluc, and Team Mew. Since this is the first in-game collab, Trailblazers have been eagerly waiting for the event to release.

This article compiles every leak related to the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without prior notice. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Every piece of leaked information regarding the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event

Various leaks related to the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration have surfaced online over the course of a couple of months. As mentioned previously, these leaks come from several prominent sources, like Ubatcha, Team Mew, and hxg_diluc.

Amidst all the online information, the leak from hxg_diluc suggests two characters will likely debut alongside the collaboration event. The characters and their rarity are as follows:

Artoria Pendragon (Saber) – 5-star

– 5-star Emiya (Archer) – 4-star

Besides that, a post from Ubatcha points out that one of the characters in the collab will likely follow The Hunt Path, while the other will supposedly tread on the Nihility Path. Apart from the characters, information from Team Mew claims that a new planet, BiS Light Cones, and skins are expected to be released as a part of this event.

According to another post from hxg_diluc, the characters related to the Fate collaboration will likely debut alongside the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.4.

