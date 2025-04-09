Honkai Star Rail: Castorice build guide

If you are looking for the perfect Castorice build in Honkai Star Rail, you have come to the right place. Castorice is the newest Remembrance character that debuted with the 3.2 game version. Since her banner will be available during the first half of the patch, you’ll have 21 days to add the unit to your collection.

Ad

This article lists every gear you’ll need to farm for the best Castorice build in Honkai Star Rail. It also lists her ascension materials and best teams.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Best Castorice build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Castorice Build Guide Best Light Cones - Make Farewells More Beautiful

- Sweat Now, Cry Less

- Victory In a Blink Best Relic sets - 4-piece Poet of Mourning Collapse

- 2-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition + 2-piece Longevous Disciple Best Planar Ornament sets - Bone Collector’s Serene Demesne

- Rutilant Arena Main stats - Relic Body piece: CRIT DMG%/HP% (Focus on getting CRIT DMG)

- Relic Boots: HP%

- Planar Ornament Sphere: HP%

- Planar Ornament Link Rope: HP% Sub-stats - HP%

- Flat HP

- CRIT Rate

- CRIT DMG

Best team compositions - Castorice + Gallagher + Sunday + Ruan Mei

- Castorice + Luocha + RMC + Tribbie

- Castorice + Lynx + Remembrance Trailblazer + Pela

- Castorice + Luocha + Jiaoqiu + Sunday Ascension and Trace materials - Darkveil Moonlight 65x

- Ethereal Omen 56x

- Echoing Wall 71x

- Eternal Lament 73x

- Bija of Consciousness 18x

- Seedling of Manas 69x

- Flower of Alaya 139x

- Auspice Sliver 12x

- Tracks of Destiny 8x

Ad

Trending

Best Light Cones for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

Sweat Now, Cry Less (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can only equip Remembrance Light Cones on Castorice. Here are some LCs that you can use on this newly released character:

Ad

Make Farewells More Beautiful

Sweat Now, Cry Less

Victory In a Blink

Since Castorice doesn’t have many free-to-play Light Cone options in version 3.2, we recommend pulling for Make Farewells More Beautiful. It can boost her maximum HP, advance her turn when Netherwing disappears, and grant a whopping 30% DEF ignore.

The second-strongest Light Cone for Castorice is Sweat Now, Cry Less. The Superimposition 5 version of the LC is extremely effective on the character. However, since the gear has only been out for two updates, it's not possible to get the S5 variant. S1 will work just fine until you get four more copies of the LC.

Ad

If you don't have the aforementioned Light Cones, you can equip Victory in a Blink on Castorice. While the LC is free-to-play, it only grants a flat 12% CRIT DMG at Superimposition 1 (24% at Superimposition 5).

Best Relics for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

Best Relic sets

The Poet of Mourning Collapse set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since Castorice wields the Quantum element and is a DPS unit, you must farm Relic sets that suit her.

Ad

Here are some Relic sets that you should farm for Castorice in HSR:

4-piece Poet of Mourning Collapse

2-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition + 2-piece Longevous Disciple

In version 3.2, the 4-piece Poet of Mourning Collapse is the best Relic set you can farm for Castorice. It can boost the 5-star unit’s outgoing Quantum damage and CRIT Rate.

However, to get the extra CRIT Rate, Castorice’s SPD needs to be lower than 110. Since this set also affects her memosprite, it can consistently hit CRITs while attacking adversaries.

Ad

Farming for a perfect 4-piece relic set can take a while, so you can use the 2-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition + 2-piece Longevous Disciple sets as alternatives. Although this combination won't be as effective as the 4-piece Poet of Mourning Collapse, it will allow Castorice to deal a decent amount of damage.

Best Planar Ornament sets

The Bone Collector’s Serene Demesne set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As for Castoice’s Planar Ornament sets, you can farm for the following:

Ad

Bone Collector’s Serene Demesne

Rutilant Arena

Like Poet of Mourning Collapse, Cone Collector’s Serene Demesne is the best Planar Ornament set for Castorice. It passively boosts her maximum HP by a decent amount. Moreover, the character and her memosprite receive a significant CRIT DMG boost when the former’s HP is higher than 5000.

As an alternative, you can use the Rutilant Arena Planar Ornament set. While the CRIT Rate buff is passive, Castorice won’t be able to utilize the set properly.

Ad

Also read: Best Honkai Star Rail 3.2 characters ranked

Best stats and Traces for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

Here are the stats you must target when farming gear for Castorice:

Main Stats

Relic Body piece: CRIT DMG%/HP% (Focus on getting CRIT DMG)

CRIT DMG%/HP% (Focus on getting CRIT DMG) Relic Boots: HP%

HP% Planar Ornament Sphere: HP%

HP% Planar Ornament Link Rope: HP%

Sub Stats

HP%

Flat HP

CRIT DMG

CRIT Rate

Ad

Traces

You should upgrade Castorice’s Traces in the following order:

Memosprite Skill>Memosprite Talent>Castorice Ultimate>Castorice Skill>Castorice Passive Talent>Castorice Basic ATK

Best teams for Castorice

Here are the best teams for Castorice in HSR:

Castorice + Gallagher + Sunday + Ruan Mei

Castorice + Luocha + RMC + Tribbie

Castorice + Lynx + Remembrance Trailblazer + Pela

Castorice + Luocha + Jiaoqiu + Sunday

Ascension materials for Castorice

Darkveil Moonlight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Here are Castorice’s ascension materials:

Ad

Darkveil Moonlight 65x

Ethereal Omen 56x

Echoing Wall 71x

Eternal Lament 73x

Bija of Consciousness 18x

Seedling of Manas 69x

Flower of Alaya 139x

Auspice Sliver 12x

Tracks of Destiny 8x

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.