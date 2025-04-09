Honkai Star Rail: Castorice build guide

If you are looking for the perfect Castorice build in Honkai Star Rail, you have come to the right place. Castorice is the newest Remembrance character that debuted with the 3.2 game version. Since her banner will be available during the first half of the patch, you’ll have 21 days to add the unit to your collection.
This article lists every gear you’ll need to farm for the best Castorice build in Honkai Star Rail. It also lists her ascension materials and best teams.
Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.
Best Castorice build in Honkai Star Rail
Best Light Cones for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail
You can only equip Remembrance Light Cones on Castorice. Here are some LCs that you can use on this newly released character:
- Make Farewells More Beautiful
- Sweat Now, Cry Less
- Victory In a Blink
Since Castorice doesn’t have many free-to-play Light Cone options in version 3.2, we recommend pulling for Make Farewells More Beautiful. It can boost her maximum HP, advance her turn when Netherwing disappears, and grant a whopping 30% DEF ignore.
The second-strongest Light Cone for Castorice is Sweat Now, Cry Less. The Superimposition 5 version of the LC is extremely effective on the character. However, since the gear has only been out for two updates, it's not possible to get the S5 variant. S1 will work just fine until you get four more copies of the LC.
If you don't have the aforementioned Light Cones, you can equip Victory in a Blink on Castorice. While the LC is free-to-play, it only grants a flat 12% CRIT DMG at Superimposition 1 (24% at Superimposition 5).
Best Relics for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail
Best Relic sets
Since Castorice wields the Quantum element and is a DPS unit, you must farm Relic sets that suit her.
Here are some Relic sets that you should farm for Castorice in HSR:
- 4-piece Poet of Mourning Collapse
- 2-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition + 2-piece Longevous Disciple
In version 3.2, the 4-piece Poet of Mourning Collapse is the best Relic set you can farm for Castorice. It can boost the 5-star unit’s outgoing Quantum damage and CRIT Rate.
However, to get the extra CRIT Rate, Castorice’s SPD needs to be lower than 110. Since this set also affects her memosprite, it can consistently hit CRITs while attacking adversaries.
Farming for a perfect 4-piece relic set can take a while, so you can use the 2-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition + 2-piece Longevous Disciple sets as alternatives. Although this combination won't be as effective as the 4-piece Poet of Mourning Collapse, it will allow Castorice to deal a decent amount of damage.
Best Planar Ornament sets
As for Castoice’s Planar Ornament sets, you can farm for the following:
- Bone Collector’s Serene Demesne
- Rutilant Arena
Like Poet of Mourning Collapse, Cone Collector’s Serene Demesne is the best Planar Ornament set for Castorice. It passively boosts her maximum HP by a decent amount. Moreover, the character and her memosprite receive a significant CRIT DMG boost when the former’s HP is higher than 5000.
As an alternative, you can use the Rutilant Arena Planar Ornament set. While the CRIT Rate buff is passive, Castorice won’t be able to utilize the set properly.
Best stats and Traces for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail
Here are the stats you must target when farming gear for Castorice:
Main Stats
- Relic Body piece: CRIT DMG%/HP% (Focus on getting CRIT DMG)
- Relic Boots: HP%
- Planar Ornament Sphere: HP%
- Planar Ornament Link Rope: HP%
Sub Stats
- HP%
- Flat HP
- CRIT DMG
- CRIT Rate
Traces
You should upgrade Castorice’s Traces in the following order:
Memosprite Skill>Memosprite Talent>Castorice Ultimate>Castorice Skill>Castorice Passive Talent>Castorice Basic ATK
Best teams for Castorice
Here are the best teams for Castorice in HSR:
- Castorice + Gallagher + Sunday + Ruan Mei
- Castorice + Luocha + RMC + Tribbie
- Castorice + Lynx + Remembrance Trailblazer + Pela
- Castorice + Luocha + Jiaoqiu + Sunday
Ascension materials for Castorice
Here are Castorice’s ascension materials:
- Darkveil Moonlight 65x
- Ethereal Omen 56x
- Echoing Wall 71x
- Eternal Lament 73x
- Bija of Consciousness 18x
- Seedling of Manas 69x
- Flower of Alaya 139x
- Auspice Sliver 12x
- Tracks of Destiny 8x
