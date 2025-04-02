Honkai Star Rail Castorice materials guide

Finding Castorice materials in Honkai Star Rail will help players pre-farm the resources ahead of her banner release. She will officially debut in the first phase of version 3.2, which kicks off on April 9, 2025. Castorice hails from the Remembrance Path, wielding the Quantum element, and it will determine her ascension and trace resource requirements.

This article further discusses Castorice's materials in Honkai Star Rail.

Castorice’s ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail’s Castorice requires an assortment of materials to reach her max ascension level. Thankfully, HoYoverse has confirmed the requirements allowing players to pre-farm the resources ahead of her banner. Listed below are Castorice's ascension materials in HSR:

Darkveil Moonlight x65

Ethereal Omen x15

Echoing Wail x15

Eternal Lament x15

308,000 Credits

Upgrading traces for Castorice is equally important, as it enhances her abilities. To do so, Trailblazers must farm the following resources:

Auspice Sliver x12

Flower of Alaya x139x

Seedling of Manas x69

Bija of Consciousness x18

Ethereal Omen x41

Echoing Wail x56

Eternal Lament x58

Tracks of Destiny x8

3,000,000 Credit

How to get Castorice’s materials in Honkai Star Rail

Darkveil Moonlight

Darkveil Moonlight (Image via HoYoverse)

The Darkveil Moonlight is one of the ascension materials for Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail. You can acquire it from the Shape of Gelidmoon Stagnant Shadow located at “Murmuring Woods” Grove of Epiphany. The Material Exchange feature can also be used to convert other materials into Darkveil Moonlight.

Ethereal Omen/ Echoing Wail/ Eternal Lament

Ethereal Omen, Echoing Wail, and Eternal Lament (Image via HoYoverse)

The different variants of Eternal Lament are dropped from the Black Tide Creatures at Equilibrium Level 4 or higher. Other sources for the ascension and trace materials include the Omni-Synthesize, Simulated Universe, and Divergent Universe.

Flower of Alaya/ Seedling of Manas/ Bija of Consciousness

Flower of Alaya, Seedling of Manas, and Bija of Consciousness (Image via HoYoverse)

The Flower of Alaya, Seedling of Manas, and Bija of Consciousness are all dropped from the Bud of Remembrance Calyx (Crimson). You need to spend resin at the domain located in "Strife Ruins," Castrum Kremnos, to farm the materials. Use the material exchange or synthesis if you have the required resources in your inventory.

Auspice Sliver

Auspice Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

The Auspice Sliver is the weekly boss item for Casotrice and it is obtainable from the Inner Beast's Battlefield Echo of War. The corresponding domain is located in Skysplitter, The Xianzhou Luofu.

Tracks of Destiny

Tracks of Destiny (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the Tracks of Destiny from various sources like the Simulated Universe Point rewards, Nameless Honor, and limited-time events. The Deep Web Gray Market, Embers Exchange, and Starlight Exchange also sell this rare commodity.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

