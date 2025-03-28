Time until Castorice releases in Honkai Star Rail

Castorice is set to debut in the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update, which will be released on April 9, 2025. She is a 5-star character from the Remembrance Path who will take on the DPS role, wielding the Quantum element. Fans have been anticipating her arrival for quite some time now, given that she has played a crucial role throughout the Amphoreus story and will likely help Trailblazers in the upcoming journey.

For those who want to summon her, this article provides a countdown timer to help track the time until Castorice releases in HSR.

When does Castorice release in Honkai Star Rail?

Castorice will be featured in the first phase banner of Honkai Star Rail 3.2, which kicks off the update on April 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The first half will also bring multiple rerun characters, and players will want to track their release window.

The countdown below displays the time until Castorice releases in HSR:

Castorice fans can also check out her banner release schedule across major regions, as listed below.

America (April 8, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (April 9, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (April 9, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 PM

Honkai Star Rail Castorice banner details

Castorice banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banner will bring Castorice in the first half, along with three other 5-star rerun characters. As revealed in the latest livestream, Jiaoqiu, Fugue, and Acheron will return in the patch.

Listed below are the characters players can obtain in the first phase of HSR 3.2:

Castorice (5-star) – Quantum, Remembrance

(5-star) – Quantum, Remembrance Jiaoqiu (5-star) – Nihility, Fire

(5-star) – Nihility, Fire Fugue (5-star) – Nihility, Fire

(5-star) – Nihility, Fire Acheron (5-star) – Nihility, Lightning

(5-star) – Nihility, Lightning Gallagher ( 4-star) – Abundance, Fire

4-star) – Abundance, Fire Pela (4-star) – Nihility, Ice

(4-star) – Nihility, Ice Lynx (4-star) – Abundance, Quantum

Here are the Light Cones featured in the phase 1 version 3.2:

Make Farewells More Beautiful – Remembrance (5-star)

– Remembrance (5-star) Those Many Springs – Nihility (5-star)

– Nihility (5-star) Long Road Leads Home – Nihility (5-star)

– Nihility (5-star) Along the Passong Shore – Nihility (5-star)

– Nihility (5-star) Post-Op Conversations – Abundance (4-star)

– Abundance (4-star) Boundless Choreo – Nihility (4-star)

– Nihility (4-star) Good Night and Sleep Well – Nihility (4-star)

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

