How to get free Victory In a Blink in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail players can acquire Victory In a Blink, the new 4-star Remembrance Light Cone, for free by completing a part of Amphoreus arc’s Trailblaze Mission. After obtaining the piece of gear, players can upgrade it using all needed materials and give it to a character that follows the identical Path. Since this LC is a new addition to the game, players will definitely be curious about it.

This article discusses how you can obtain a free copy of Victory In a Blink in Honkai Star Rail.

How to acquire Victory In a Blink for free in Honkai Star Rail

Victory In a Blink (Image via HoYoverse)

Obtaining the new Remembrance Light Cone, Victory In a Blink in Honkai Star Rail is quite simple. To acquire this 4-star equipment, all you need to do is progress through the Trailblaze Mission introduced to players with version 3.0’s release.

To be more specific, you must complete Night Veil, Shroud the Silent Past, which is a sub-quest of the brand-new “Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase” story mission. As the quest is quite straightforward and to keep this article spoiler free, we will not be detailing how you can complete this quest. Alongside the Light Cone, you can acquire a decent amount of Stellar Jades, Traveler’s Guide, Credits, and Celestial Ambrosia after finishing the quest.

Additionally, you can acquire Trailblazer’s Remembrance Path by completing the story mission in Honkai Star Rail. After obtaining Victory In a Blink, you can pair them together (if you decide to build Remembrance MC immediately).

All Victory In a Blink level-up materials

Flower of Alaya in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

You must farm the following materials to upgrade Victory In a Blink to level 80:

Thief’s Instinct: 15x

Usurper’s Scheme: 15x

Conqueror’s Will: 12x

Bija of Consciousness: 3x

Seedling of Manas: 9x

Flower of Alaya: 12x

