How to complete Love in the Time of Black Tide quest in Honkai Star Rail

The Love in the Time of Black Tide quest in Honkai Star Rail is a side mission that you can find in the “Eternal Holy City” Okhema part of the new Amphoreus map. During its run, the Trailblazer will encounter a couple in love and eventually help them escape their fate. This is one of the many side quests added with the recent 3.0 update.

This article provides you with a walkthrough for the Love in the Time of Black Tide quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Love in the Time of Black Tide quest in Honkai Star Rail walkthrough

Location

Location of the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start the Love in the Time of Black Tide quest in Honkai Star Rail by visiting the place depicted on the map above. The area is part of the rooftops of Okhema City, which you will eventually visit after talking to Aglaea for the first time during the main quest line. Here, you will find a young couple sitting on the rooftop and discussing their future.

Trending

After the woman leaves, talk to the man called Aelius to hear his part of the story. It will be revealed that the woman’s parents are against their union since they are from different cities.

Shortly after, another woman will come in and inform Aelius that she saw his beloved, Nympha, being dragged away by her parents’ guards.

The Investigation

You will find Nympha being jailed by her parents (Image via HoYoverse)

The second part of the quest will have you investigating Nympha’s location. First, head down to the streets and find Chartonus in the Marmoreal Market. After talking to him, you will need to speak with Kyros and Theodoros. Then, you will be pointed towards the Marmoreal Palace.

Go to the palace and follow the marker to the room to your right. Here, you will get your next clue to continue the Love in the Time of Black Tide quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Finding Nympha

The quests end in a reunion between the two lovers (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the Fragments of Recollection in the middle of the room, and past events will appear in the location. You can interact with them to continue the quest.

Once done, follow the objective marker back to the market. Here, you will find Nympha locked inside a room and guarded by her parents’ retainer. Aelius will take him out with no issue and continue the conversation after letting his lover out.

Once done, head to the Dromas Workshop and see them off. This will conclude the Love in the Time of Black Tide quest in Honkai Star Rail. For your efforts, you will receive an achievement with the same name alongside 2x Memory Crystal Shards.

