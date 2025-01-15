How to complete Disquieting Dream quest in Honkai Star Rail

The Disquieting Dream quest in Honkai Star Rail is an optional mission you can complete to get rewards like Credits and Stellar Jades. It will unlock upon the completion of the Trailblaze Mission on Amphoreus, where you will get a text from Tribbie. Finishing it will reward you with 50x Stellar Jades and Celestial Ambrosia, among other things.

This article provides you with a walkthrough for the Disquieting Dream quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Walkthrough for the Disquieting Dream quest in Honkai Star Rail

Pasithea (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the main Trailblazing Mission on Amphoreus, which was introduced in the 3.0 update, you will receive a text from Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail. Reading the message will trigger the Disquieting Dream quest.

Head to the Plaza

Take the Kephale Plaza waypoint to quickly reach your main objective. You will spot the location where you need to wait for Pasithea.

You must then inquire about the soothsayer, which you can do by interacting with the group of people around the area. After you inquire about Pasithea, you will be asked to follow Mem.

Locating Pasithea

For the next part of the Disquieting Dream quest in Honkai Star Rail, Mem will lead you through the city of Okhema to the rooftops, where you will find Pasithea.

Talk with her, and you will be tasked with going to the ruins of Janusopolis, specifically to the place close to where you crashed landed at the very start.

Exploring Janusopolis

Take either the Dreamshroud Mausoleum waypoint, if you have it unlocked, or the Silent Shroud one. Head to the marked location, where you will find a Prophecy Tablet. Complete the puzzle, and you will find a Fragment of Recollection. Interact with it and listen to the echoes.

Once done, follow the objective marker to the next location, and solve the second Prophecy Tablet Challenge. Similar to last time, interact with the Fragment of Recollection and listen to the echoes.

Open your map and use the Everdream Gate waypoint to reach the next location. Rinse and repeat the process of listening to past echoes.

Then, head to the next area, where you will need to solve a small puzzle. Here is the solution:

Go to the bridge and use Oronyx's Prayer to restore it. Use the Hand of Zagreus to take the ball on the right side of the room and place it on the right scale.

Go to the left scale and you will be able to get to the top floor.

Activate the hidden passage and go to the next area.

Here, you will be able to use the Hand of Zagreus to make a bridge. You can also use the Prophecy Tablet to summon the elevator.

Talk to the final echo and learn about Pasithea's past. Your adventure on Janusopolis will come to an end. Head to Okhema to continue the Disquieting Dream quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Concluding the quest

For the next part in the Disquieting Dream quest in Honkai Star Rail, head to Okhema City by taking the Kephale Plaza waypoint.

Talk to Pasithea. After the conversation concludes, the quest will come to an end. In addition to getting the rewards previously mentioned, you will also unlock a Honkai Star Rail achievement called Silenced Clamoring.

