Victory In a Blink in Honkai Star Rail: Stats, effect, and materials guide

Victory In a Blink is one of the several new Remembrance Light Cones that have been introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. It's a 4-star piece of gear that can be acquired from the Light Cone Manifest catalog. Players can also acquire a single copy of this equipment by completing version 3.0 Trailblaze Mission, “Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase.”
In this article, we will discuss the effect and stats that Victory In a Blink grants to its wielder, while explaining the materials required to upgrade it to the maximum level.
All materials, stats, and unique effect of Victory In a Blink in Honkai Star Rail
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
When completely upgraded and equipped by a Remembrance character, Victory In a Blink grants the following stats to its wearer:
- DEF: 396
- ATK: 476
- HP: 846
Apart from the abovementioned stats, this 4-star Light Cone can grant the following unique effect to the Remembrance character wearing it:
Final Hit: Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 12%. When the wearer’s memosprite uses an ability on ally targets, increases all ally targets’ DMG dealt by 8%, lasting for 3 turns.
Also read: Honkai: Star Rail x Fate collab characters leaked
Victory In a Blink upgrade/ascension materials
- 3,08,000x – Credits
- 15x – Thief’s Instinct
- 15x – Usurper’s Scheme
- 12x – Conqueror’s Will
- 3x – Bija of Consciousness
- 9x – Seedling of Manas
- 12x – Flower of Alaya
Flower of Alaya and its other variants/rarities can be farmed from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Remembrance in “Strife Ruins” Castrum Kremnos. You can easily access it by opening the Interastral Guide and switching to the Calyx (Crimson) section.
Since all Calyx challenges will be automatically unlocked in Honkai Star Rail version 3.0, you can just teleport directly to the Bud of Remembrance's location and start farming the materials.
You can obtain Thief’s Instinct and its other versions, by eliminating enemies belonging to the Antimatter Legion faction. As these enemies can spawn in the Herta Space Station we recommend going there to farm it.
Additionally, a significant amount of Thief’s Instinct can be bought from the Embers Exchange store if you have enough Undying Embers. The latter can be obtained by pulling in the Warp banners.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on this title:
- Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Light Cones: 5-star signature LCs and 4-stars
- Best characters to get in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, ranked
- Honkai Star Rail 3.0 banner schedule and character release dates
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 to feature 8 character banners
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 second half banners revealed
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.