Victory In a Blink in Honkai Star Rail: Stats, effect, and materials guide

Victory In a Blink is one of the several new Remembrance Light Cones that have been introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. It's a 4-star piece of gear that can be acquired from the Light Cone Manifest catalog. Players can also acquire a single copy of this equipment by completing version 3.0 Trailblaze Mission, “Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase.”

In this article, we will discuss the effect and stats that Victory In a Blink grants to its wielder, while explaining the materials required to upgrade it to the maximum level.

All materials, stats, and unique effect of Victory In a Blink in Honkai Star Rail

Stats and unique effect of Victory In a Blink (Image via HoYoverse)

When completely upgraded and equipped by a Remembrance character, Victory In a Blink grants the following stats to its wearer:

Trending

DEF: 396

396 ATK: 476

476 HP: 846

Apart from the abovementioned stats, this 4-star Light Cone can grant the following unique effect to the Remembrance character wearing it:

Final Hit: Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 12%. When the wearer’s memosprite uses an ability on ally targets, increases all ally targets’ DMG dealt by 8%, lasting for 3 turns.

Also read: Honkai: Star Rail x Fate collab characters leaked

Victory In a Blink upgrade/ascension materials

3,08,000x – Credits

15x – Thief’s Instinct

15x – Usurper’s Scheme

12x – Conqueror’s Will

3x – Bija of Consciousness

9x – Seedling of Manas

12x – Flower of Alaya

Flower of Alaya (Image via HoYoverse)

Flower of Alaya and its other variants/rarities can be farmed from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Remembrance in “Strife Ruins” Castrum Kremnos. You can easily access it by opening the Interastral Guide and switching to the Calyx (Crimson) section.

Since all Calyx challenges will be automatically unlocked in Honkai Star Rail version 3.0, you can just teleport directly to the Bud of Remembrance's location and start farming the materials.

Thief’s Instinct (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain Thief’s Instinct and its other versions, by eliminating enemies belonging to the Antimatter Legion faction. As these enemies can spawn in the Herta Space Station we recommend going there to farm it.

Additionally, a significant amount of Thief’s Instinct can be bought from the Embers Exchange store if you have enough Undying Embers. The latter can be obtained by pulling in the Warp banners.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on this title:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.