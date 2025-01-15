How to obtain The Counterfeiters achievement in Honkai Star Rail

The Counterfeiters achievement in Honkai Star Rail is tied to the game's new Oronyx's Prayers mechanics. To obtain it, you must restore three statues in the “Eternal Holy City” Okhema region of Amphoreus. This is one of the many new achievements introduced to the title with the latest 3.0 update, and completing it earns you 5x Stellar Jades.

This article goes over all the locations of the statues you need to restore to obtain The Counterfeiters achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

How to get The Counterfeiters achievement in Honkai Star Rail

Getting The Counterfeiters achievement in Honkai Star Rail will require you to progress the story. You will not be able to get it as soon as you reach Amphoreus and its subsequent region of Okhema City. You need to continue the campaign till you reach Marmoreal Palace and talk with Aglaea.

After this is done, head out to the main part of the city, and you will meet Tribbie, who will give you the Oronyx’s Prayers ability, which allows you to rewind time.

After you obtain it, you will come across a few structures that you can restore and unlock The Counterfeiters achievement.

Statue Location 01

Statue no 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the marked location, as shown above. The easiest way to get to the area is by taking the Marmoreal Market Waypoint. Here, you will come across a broken statue that you can restore.

Statue Location 02

Statue no 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the Marmoreal Palace and head to the room on your right after entering through the first waterfall. You will find a broken statue here. You can use your Oronyx’s Prayers power to revert time and restore the monument.

You will visit this location during the Love in the time of Black Tide quest in Honkai Star Rail, so you can do that while on the mission and kill two birds with one stone.

Statue Location 03

Statue no 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the last location, take the Teleport Waypoint near the Dromas Workshop. Head to the marked location, and you will find a broken pillar blocking your path.

Restore it using your powers, and you will receive The Counterfeiters achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

