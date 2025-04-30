Best Anaxa build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

You’ll need the best Anaxa build in Honkai Star Rail to unleash the character’s full potential in the game. To do so, you can farm suitable gear sets, get the right Light Cone, and keep an eye out for the correct stats. Since the unit's limited-time banner can be accessed during the second phase of the version 3.2 patch, players will have roughly 21 days to acquire him.

This article details everything you need for the best Anaxa build in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Best Anaxa build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Anaxa Build Guide Best Light Cones - Life Should Be Cast to Flames

- Into the Unreachable Veil

- The Great Cosmic Enterprise Best Relic sets - 4-piece Eagle of Twilight Line

- 4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition Best Planar Ornament sets - Rutilant Arena

- Space Sealing Station Main stats - Planar Sphere – Wind DMG%/ATK%- Planar Link Rope – ATK%- Relic Body – CRIT Rate- Relic Boots – ATK%/SPD Sub-stats - CRIT Rate- CRIT DMG- ATK% - Flat ATK Best team compositions - Sunday, Anaxa, Lingsha, Tribbie- Anaxa, Remembrance Trailblazer, Gallagher, Pela- Bronya, Anaxa, Ruan Mei, Lingsha - Sparkle, Anaxa, Robin, Gallagher Ascension and Trace materials - A Glass of the Besotted Era 65x- Ethereal Omen 56x- Echoing Wail 71x- Eternal Lament 73x- Rough Sketch 18x- Dynamic Outlining 69x- Exquisite Colored Draft 139x- Lost Echo of the Shared Wish 12x - Tracks of Destiny 8x

Best Light Cones for Anaxa

Life Should Be Cast to Flames in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of the best Light Cones for Anaxa are:

Life Should Be Cast to Flames

Into the Unreachable Veil

The Great Cosmic Enterprise

Since Life Should be Cast to Flames is Anaxa's signature Light Cone, it's the best one to give to this character. It can generate a decent amount of Energy for a perfect rotation while granting him a decent damage boost.

If you are thinking of running Hypercarry Anaxa, you should get Into the Unreachable Veil for Anaxa. This Light Cone will grant him a decent amount of CRIT Rate, and since his Ultimate consumes 140 energy, it can also regenerate a Skill Point.

For the free-to-play option, The Great Cosmic Enterprise is an excellent choice. It can significantly boost Anaxa's ATK while also increasing his damage depending on how many elements the target is weak against.

Best Relic sets for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail

Best Relics

The Eagle of Twilight Line Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When you are farming Relics for Anaxa, make sure to get the following:

4-piece Eagle of Twilight Line

4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition

Currently, the 4-piece Eagle of Twilight Line Relic set is the best one you can farm for Anaxa. It will significantly boost his damage and allow him to use his Ultimate in roughly two turns.

Besides that, the 4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition set is also a great alternative. Although it won't help Anaxa deal as much damage as the Eagle of Twilight Line Relic set, this one still packs a punch.

Best Planar Ornaments

The Rutilant Arena set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Farm one of the following Planar Ornament sets for Anaxa:

2-piece Rutilant Arena

2-piece Space Sealing Station

The best Planar Ornament set you can farm for Anaxa in HSR is Rutilant Arena. It will grant him a decent amount of CRIT Rate and boost his Skill and Basic ATK damage, provided his CRIT Rate is more than 70%.

Additionally, the Space Sealing Station is a great alternative. It will grant Anaxa a significant amount of ATK boost.

Best Traces and stats for Anaxa

Level up Anaxa’s Traces in the following order:

Anaxa’s Skill>Ultimate>Passive Talent>Basic ATK

When farming Anaxa’s Relics and Planar Ornaments, make sure to keep an eye out for the following stats:

Main stats

Planar Sphere – Wind DMG%/ATK%

– Wind DMG%/ATK% Planar Link Rope – ATK%

– ATK% Relic Body – CRIT Rate

– CRIT Rate Relic Boots – ATK%/SPD

Sub-stats

CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG

ATK%

Flat ATK

Best team compositions for Anaxa

Here are some team compositions you can use after getting Anaxa:

Sunday, Anaxa, Lingsha, Tribbie

Anaxa, Remembrance Trailblazer, Gallagher, Pela

Bronya, Anaxa, Ruan Mei, Lingsha

Sparkle, Anaxa, Robin, Gallagher

Anaxa’s ascension materials

A Glass of the Besotted Era in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Here are all the ascension materials you’ll need for Anaxa:

A Glass of the Besotted Era 65x

Ethereal Omen 56x

Echoing Wail 71x

Eternal Lament 73x

Rough Sketch 18x

Dynamic Outlining 69x

Exquisite Colored Draft 139x

Lost Echo of the Shared Wish 12x

Tracks of Destiny 8x

