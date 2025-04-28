Is Anaxa worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Anaxa will finally be released in Honkai Star Rail in just a couple of days. He is a new DPS character featuring a unique kit that allows him to plant different Weakness Types on the targeted adversary. As Anaxa is a new 5-star character, players might wonder if they should spend their Stellar Jades to pull for this unit in HSR version 3.2.

When Anaxa’s limited-time banner goes live, you can pull for him as he is exceptionally valuable for free-to-play players. If you have some extra Jades lying around, you should pull this 5-star.

To learn more about why you should get Anaxa, check the following section out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

What is Anaxa’s pull value in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Anaxa follows the Erudition Path, meaning he can deal an exceptional amount of AoE (Area of Effect) damage to his adversaries. Since HoYoverse already revealed/announced his kit, players now know that he can place various Weakness Types on the enemies, which is unique.

Besides that, Anaxa’s Skill deals an exceptional amount of damage and bounces between enemies when activated. Moreover, all of his Ascension and Trace level-up materials are available; hence, players thinking of getting the unit can start pre-farming the items.

Players can pull for Anaxa during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2

Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

Yes, when the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2 starts, you can pull for Anaxa. As mentioned previously, free-to-play players can easily build the character and challenge various end-game activities. Since Anaxa’s kit features a unique mechanic of being able to implant Weakness Types like Silver Wolf, the devs have already released a free-to-play Light Cone that allows him to unleash his kit’s maximum potential.

Besides that, he can be placed in various Hypercarry and dual DPS compositions. Since his abilities mostly scale with ATK, most healers can accompany him while fighting. Even sustainers like Aventurine can be paired with him. Moreover, Anaxa can challenge any enemies regardless of the element they are weak against, making him quite a strong character.

If you want a strong character that will help you complete various end-game activities, we recommend pulling for Anaxa. Additionally, if you have The Herta, then you should definitely get this 5-star.

