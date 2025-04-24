Anaxa kit in Honkai Star Rail: Skill, Ultimate, and other abilities explained

Anaxa is scheduled to debut in Honkai Star Rail on April 30, 2025. The character follows the Erudition Path and is able to deal a stupendous amount of Wind damage to adversaries. Ahead of the unit’s release, the developers revealed what his abilities are capable of doing in this gacha title. Since Anaxa is a new character, Trailblazers might be curious about his kit.

Ad

This article takes a look at Anaxa’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail, including his Skill, Ultimate, Passive Talent, and more.

Anaxa’s abilities explained in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Basic ATK

Anaxa deals a decent amount of Wind damage to an enemy.

Skill

This ability deals a substantial amount of Wind damage to the target and four instances of damage to the nearby enemies. Each instance of damage bounces on the enemies, and those that haven’t gotten hit will get prioritized.

When every enemy gets hit by this ability’s damage instances, its outgoing damage receives a significant boost.

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing speculation

Ultimate

When activated, Anaxa inflicts the “Sublimation” state on all adversaries and simultaneously deals Wind damage. The enemies in the aforementioned state will be inflicted with all elemental Weakness Types, such as Wind, Quantum, Lightning, Fire, Ice, Imaginary, and Physical, until their turn begins.

Additionally, if adversaries do not have Control RES, they won’t be able to do anything while “Sublimation” is active.

Ad

Passive Talent

Every time Anaxa attacks an enemy, he inflicts a random Weakness Type on them that they don’t have.

When Anaxa engages in a fight, the enemies that have five or more Weakness Types get affected by the “Qualitative Disclosure” state. These enemies will receive additional damage from Anaxa’s attacks and allows the character to trigger his Skill again after using his Basic ATK or Skill. This extra Skill activation doesn’t consume any Skill Points.

Ad

Moreover, if the targeted adversary gets eliminated before Anaxa can activate this extra Skill, another opponent will become the target.

Also read: Best Castorice build in HSR: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

Technique

When Anaxa triggers this ability, all nearby enemies will get affected by the “Terrified” state for a couple of seconds. The creatures in the “Terrified” state will run away from Anaxa. If a character engages in a fight by hitting an adversary affected by the aforementioned state, it will count as the unit attacking the enemy with the Element they are weak against.

Ad

Check out the following Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.