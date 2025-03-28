  • home icon
  Honkai Star Rail Anaxa Banner release date, 4-stars, and Light Cones

Honkai Star Rail Anaxa Banner release date, 4-stars, and Light Cones

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 28, 2025 15:30 GMT
Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Anaxa is the newest 5-star character scheduled to be released alongside the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2. He follows the Erudition Path, which means Anaxa specializes in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) damage to multiple adversaries simultaneously. Alongside Anaxa, Dr. Ratio’s rerun banner will also go live.

This article discusses when Anaxa will go live in Honkai Star Rail, along with his banner details.

Anaxa’s release date in Honkai Star Rail

Since the second phase of every patch goes live at a dissimilar time in every region, some players from different regions will get access to Anaxa’s limited-time banner before others.

America

In the American Honkai Star Rail servers, Anaxa will debut on April 30, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5).

Europe

Anaxa will go live on the European servers on April 30, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1).

Asia

As for Anaxa’s debut on the Asian servers, his banner will be released on April 30, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8).

All characters in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2

Anaxa's Warp banner (Image via HoYoverse)
Anaxa's Warp banner (Image via HoYoverse)

As per the official announcement, Anaxa will debut alongside the second half of version 3.2. Like the first phase of the patch, three 4-stars will be featured with an increased drop rate.

Here are all the characters that Trailblazers can get while the second phase of version 3.2 is live:

  • 5-star: Anaxa – Wind, Erudition
  • 5-star: Dr. Ratio – Imaginary, The Hunt
  • 4-star: Moze – Lightning, The Hunt
  • 4-star: Dan Heng – Wind, The Hunt
  • 4-star: Serval – Lightning, Erudition

All Light Cones in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2

Version 3.2 Phase Two Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)
Version 3.2 Phase Two Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside Anaxa’s 5-star Light Cone (LC) – Life Should Be Cast to Flames – players can also get the rerun character, Dr. Ratio’s signature LC, from the respective Warp banner.

Here are all Light Cones players can add to their collection in version 3.2’s second phase:

  • Erudition – Life Should Be Cast to Flames (Anaxa’s signature LC) (5-star)
  • The Hunt – Baptism of Pure Thought (Dr. Ratio’s signature LC) (5-star)
  • Preservation – Trend of the Universal Market (4-star)
  • Erudition – After the Charmony Fall (4-star)
  • Destruction – The Moles Welcome You (4-star)

For more articles on this gacha title, check out the following section:

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
