Life Should Be Cast to Flames in Honkai Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials

Trailblazers have to wait less than a week for Anaxa’s release in Honkai Star Rail. Alongside the character, his signature Light Cone will be implemented in this title. When this 5-star piece of gear debuts, Trailblazers can obtain it by rolling in the respective banner. As it is a new item, players might wonder what it can do when worn by an Erudition character.

We detail Life Should Be Cast to Flames’ unique effect, stats, ascension materials, and whether the item is worth getting in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

What effects and stats can Life Should Be Cast to Flames grant to its wearer in Honkai Star Rail?

When fully leveled up, Life Should Be Cast to Flames in Honkai Star Rail grants the following stats and unique effect to the character wearing it:

HP: 952

ATK: 582

DEF: 529

Unique effect – (Smelt): When the wearer’s turn starts, regenerates 10 Energy. If the enemy target has a Weakness implanted by the wearer, increases the wearer’s DMG dealt to it by 60%. When an enemy target gets attacked by the wearer, the wearer decreases the target’s DEF by 12%, lasting for 2 turns. The same types of effects cannot stack.

What ascension materials players must farm for Life Should be Cast to Flames in Honkai Star Rail?

You will need the following materials to upgrade Life Should be Cast to Flames to its maximum level:

385,000 Credits

15 x Exquisite Colored Draft

12 x Dynamic Outlining

4 x Rough Sketch

20 x Ethereal Omen

20 x Echoing Wail

14 x Eternal Lament

Ethereal Omen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can farm Eternal Lament and its other rarities by defeating Black Tide adversaries, which can be found on Amphoreus. Additionally, you can see these enemies in various activities, such as Divergent Universe and Golden Calyx.

As for the Trace level-up materials, Rough Sketch and its other rarities, you can farm them from the respective Crimson Calyx stage. Since this item is for the Erudition units, you must farm the Bud of Erudition Calyx to acquire these items.

Also read: Best Castorice build in HSR: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

Is Life Should Be Cast to Flames worth getting in Honkai Star Rail?

Life Should Be Cast to Flames (Image via HoYoverse)

During the second phase of HSR version 3.2, you can pull for Life Should be Cast to Flames only if you are rolling for Anaxa. Since this Light Cone is specifically curated for him, he is the only character who can fully utilize this item.

Besides that, other units from this gacha title can use Life Should be Cast to Flames. As most Erudition characters in Honkai Star Rail cannot plant a Weakness type on an enemy, they won’t be able to use the item to its full potential. Hence, if you are thinking of getting this Light Cone for another Erudition unit, we recommend saving the Special Passes to obtain one of the upcoming characters and their signature weapons.

