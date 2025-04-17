Honkai Star Rail Anaxa ascension and trace materials guide

Anaxa is scheduled to be released in Honkai Star Rail on April 30, 2025. While players have a couple of weeks left for the character’s debut, Trailblazers can start farming for his ascension and Trace level-up materials with the help of the Build Target feature. This feature helps out players a lot as they had to wait for the official announcement regarding all upcoming character materials.

This article takes a look at the ascension and trace materials you’ll need to farm for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail.

What materials should you farm for Anaxa’s ascension and traces in Honkai Star Rail?

Like most characters, Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail requires various ascension materials to reach Level 80. Luckily, players can start farming without waiting for the official announcement, thanks to the Build Target feature.

Here are the materials you’ll need to obtain to upgrade Anaxa to the maximum level:

308,000 x Credits

65 x A Glass of the Besotted Era (Character ascension material)

15 x Eternal Lament

15 x Echoing Wail

15 x Ethereal Omen

As for Anaxa’s trace level-up materials, you’ll need to farm the following ones:

Three Million x Credits

18 x Rough Sketch

41 x Ethereal Omen

69 x Dynamic Outlining

56 x Echoing Wail

139 x Exquisite Colored Draft

58 x Eternal Lament

12 x Auspice Sliver

8 x Tracks of Destiny

A Glass of Besotted Era: This character ascension material in Honkai Star Rail is typically used to level up Wind units. The item can be farmed from one of the Stagnant Shadow stages titled Shape of Gloam. You can directly start the activity from the Survival Index section of the Interastral Peace Guide.

Ethereal Omen/Echoing Wail/Eternal Lament: Ethereal Omen and its variants are usually dropped after you defeat Black Tide creatures on Amphoreus. Besides the creature from the aforementioned faction, you can get this material from Divergent/Simulated Universe, Assignments, and the Embers Exchange shop. However, you need to spend Undying Embers to purchase the materials from the title’s in-game store.

Rough Sketch/Dynamic Outlining/Exquisite Colored Draft: Rough Sketch and all of its variants are required to level up Anaxa’s traces. You can farm this material from the Bud of Erudition Crimson Calyx. Since there are two Crimson Calyxes that feature identical names, make sure you challenge the domain in Penacony Grand Theater. Like most trace items, this one can be purchased from the in-game shop.

Auspice Sliver: Anaxa requires the advanced trace upgrade material named Auspice Sliver to fully level up his abilities. Since it can only be acquired from the Echo of War titled – Inner Beast’s Battlefield. You can start the domain from the Interastral Peace Guide or simply teleport to where the activity is located.

Tracks of Destiny: The advanced trace level-up material, Tracks of Destiny, can be acquired from several sources. The most common one is the in-game events. Besides those, you can get a handful from the Store, Battle Pass, the weekly SU rewards, and more.

