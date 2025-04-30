Honkai Star Rail Anaxa teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

Trailblazers might look for the best Anaxa team compositions in Honkai Star Rail after obtaining this newly released 5-star character. As team building is an important aspect of this gacha title, Trailblazers should pair one character with another that has good synergy. Due to how versatile Anaxa’s kit is, he can be placed in Hypercarry or dual DPS team compositions.

This article lists several Anaxa teams that you should consider building in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s personal opinion.

Best Anaxa teams you should build in Honkai Star Rail

Anaxa, The Herta, Tribbie, Huohuo

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want to run a dual DPS setup with the newly released Erudition unit, this is one of the best Anaxa teams that you can build. The Herta is one of the best teammates for Anaxa in dual DPS compositions, as their synergy is remarkable.

As for the other characters, Tribbie fills the buffer role, while Huohuo provides healing to all units. Since Anaxa’s abilities scale with ATK, Huohuo is the Abundance character that you can pair him with. The latter can grant ATK-related buffs to the DPS characters by utilizing their kit.

Anaxa, Remembrance MC, Ruan Mei, Gallagher

Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail, Ruan Mei is also an excellent buffer for Anaxa. By utilising her All-Type RES PEN, the newly released Erudition character can deal a significant amount of damage. On top of that, Remembrance Trailblazer can boost Anaxa’s CRIT DMG. Lastly, Gallagher can deal a significant amount of Weakness Break damage when Anaxa places Fire Weakness on the adversaries.

Anaxa, Tribbie, Sunday/Remembrance MC, Lingsha

Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want to build a premium Anaxa Hypercarry team, then this is the one you should be building. Like Ruan Mei, Tribbie can grant her allies All-Type RES PEN, which Anaxa can utilize to deal an absurd amount of damage.

Besides that, Sunday/Remembrance MC can boost Anaxa’s CRIT stats, helping him deal additional damage. Here, Lingsha fills the healer role. She can simultaneously deal a decent amount of Break damage and heal her allies.

Anaxa, Tingyun, Remembrance MC, Gallagher

Remembrance Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

Out of all this Anaxa team can be considered as free-to-play as it features three free characters – Tingyun, Remembrance MC, and Gallagher. Tingyun can boost Anaxa’s ATK by a substantial amount while also regenerating his Ultimate Energy once in a while. Again, Remembrance MC can boost the DPS unit’s CRIT DMG.

Lastly, Gallagher can deal a decent amount of Fire Break damage while keeping other characters alive with his healing capabilities.

