Honkai Star Rail 3.2 missions list

Along with new characters, banners, QoL features, and more, a couple of missions made their way into the game with the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 patch. While some of the new quests bestow Stellar Jades upon completion, others offer a worthwhile experience, followed by some achievements or in-game materials.

Ad

As it hasn’t been a while since HSR version 3.2 debuted, players might want to know where these missions are located so they can complete them at their own pace.

For those curious, this article lists every mission that debuted in Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

Every quest released in Honkai Star Rail 3.2

1) Through the Petals in the Land of Repose (Story quest)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Trailblaze Mission of Honkai Star 3.2 is the third iteration of the main story that continues from where the story ended in v3.1. Like most story quests, this one features several sub-missions, 10 to be exact:

Spindle, Laboring to Weave the Tapestry of Time Olive, Cast To the Conference Chair Papyrus, Read the Blasphemer’s Will Debate, Discourse Without Spears Broken Dream, Enlighten From the Beyond Pathstrider, Set Sail Upon the River of Souls Ferryman, Ferry Me Across the Stream of Souls Citizen, Listen to Those Roaring Tides Scholar, Let Us Meet Again Before the Gates of Truth Witch’s Mirrored Reversal

Ad

How to start – Go to the Garden of Life in Amphoreus’ Okhema to start this Trailblaze Mission.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Apocalyptic Shadow (Warlord of the Locusts) guide

2) Chirping Secret Treasure (Adventure Mission)

Chirping Secret Treasure is one of the Adventure Missions that debuted in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. Completing it will reward you with Treasure Chests and Stellar Jades. This quest will be unlocked after you complete the HSR version 3.2 story mission.

Ad

How to start – In the newly released area, “Dragonbone City” Styxia, you will see a Space Anchor named Royale Palance Ruins. Teleport to it and start walking right. Follow the path until you reach a giant door. From there, walk left for a while until you see a huge stone ball on your right side.

Wait a bit until the ball moves by itself. There, you’ll see a small bird named Joyworm. Go close to the bird to start Chirping Secret Treasure.

Ad

3) Gold Specimen Goat (Adventure Mission)

Gold Specimen Goat is an Adventure Mission that will be unlocked after you finish the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Trailblaze Mission. Completing this quest will grant you an Achievement – For Whom the Specimen Remains Silent.

How to start – When you complete Through the Petals in the Land of Repose, you will receive a message from “Golden Scrapegoat’s Mutterings,” which will grant you the mission. Now, simply head to “Demigod Council” Dawncloud and talk to Diogena to start this quest.

Ad

4) One-Day Talanton, Heartbroken Dromas, and In the Name of Kephale (Adventure Missions from the Amphoreus Annal chapter)

With Honkai Star Rail 3.2’s debut, HoYoverse implemented three new Adventure Missions to the Amphoreus Annals. The following section discusses how you can start each quest:

One-Day Talanton –Teleport to the Forecourt Space Anchor in “Demigod Council” Downcloud. After spawning, walk forward a little. There, you’ll see several NPCs surrounding two people who are sitting down. Go close and interact with them to start this mission. Once completed, you will get the One-Day Talanton achievement.

–Teleport to the Forecourt Space Anchor in “Demigod Council” Downcloud. After spawning, walk forward a little. There, you’ll see several NPCs surrounding two people who are sitting down. Go close and interact with them to start this mission. Once completed, you will get the achievement. Heartbroken Dromas – Teleport to the Path of Parting Space Anchor in Okhema. When you do so, you will be hit by a Dromas right after spawning there. Following that, the Heartbroken Dromas Adventure Mission will start. You will get the Footsteps Frenzied By Thoughts achievement after completing it.

– Teleport to the Path of Parting Space Anchor in Okhema. When you do so, you will be hit by a Dromas right after spawning there. Following that, the Heartbroken Dromas Adventure Mission will start. You will get the achievement after completing it. In the Name of Kephale – After teleporting to the Sacred Path of Dawncloud Space Anchor in Dawncloud, you will see a little girl named Serena. Talk to the NPC to get this Adventure Mission. Like most quests in this chapter, you will get the That Quiet Stone Path At Dawn achievement after finishing it.

Ad

Also read: Best Castorice build in HSR: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.