Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Apocalyptic Shadow (Warlord of the Locusts) guide

Recently, one of the endgame activities, Apocalyptic Shadow in Honkai Star Rail, was refreshed. With this reset, a new challenge was introduced to players named Warlord of the Locusts. Like the previous iteration, the one also features two new bosses: Sky-Shrouding Stardevourer Swarm and Fulminating Wolflord. As it is a new enemy lineup, players might wonder what teams are the best to tackle this challenge.

This article discusses the best team compositions that you should use to complete Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Apocalyptic Shadow, Warlord of the Locusts.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

A teams guide for Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Apocalyptic Shadow, Warlord of the Locusts

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Apocalyptic Shadow stage buffs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The section below details the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Apocalyptic Shadow stage buffs:

Ruinous Embers (Stays active in all four stages): When the adversaries affected by “Steadfast Safeguard” are inflicted with the Weakness Break status effect, all allies’ control state disappears, and they immediately take action and regenerate HP. Moreover, all opponents will receive 25% extra Memosprite Skill damage and 15% additional damage.

When the adversaries affected by “Steadfast Safeguard” are inflicted with the Weakness Break status effect, all allies’ control state disappears, and they immediately take action and regenerate HP. Moreover, all opponents will receive 25% extra Memosprite Skill damage and 15% additional damage. Insect Egg Fission (Works from Stage 1 onwards, Node One): When the Boss Mirage’s turn ends, they get a certain amount of Insect Eggs. These eggs can be consumed by the Boss Mirage, which allows the boss to enhance its Swarm summons and grant it a stack of “Growth Hormone.”

When the Boss Mirage’s turn ends, they get a certain amount of Insect Eggs. These eggs can be consumed by the Boss Mirage, which allows the boss to enhance its Swarm summons and grant it a stack of “Growth Hormone.” Better Safe Than Sorry (Works from Stage 1 onwards, Node Two): All of the Wolftroopers get eliminated when the Boss Mirage triggers “Barrenness of Earth Gouged.”

All of the Wolftroopers get eliminated when the Boss Mirage triggers “Barrenness of Earth Gouged.” Hormone Secretion (Works from Stage 3 onwards, Node One): Each time the Boss Mirage summons Swarms, the next one will automatically have “Growth Hormone.”

Each time the Boss Mirage summons Swarms, the next one will automatically have “Growth Hormone.” Apex Predator (Works from Stage 3 onwards, Node Two): When the Boss Mirage enters Phase Two, they gain an extra turn during “Going Solo.”

When the Boss Mirage enters Phase Two, they gain an extra turn during “Going Solo.” Egg Burst (Works from Stage 4 onwards, Node One): When the Boss Mirage’s turn ends, the amount of Insect Eggs they gain from “Nesting Incubation” gets boosted.

When the Boss Mirage’s turn ends, the amount of Insect Eggs they gain from “Nesting Incubation” gets boosted. Till Death (Works from Stage 4 onwards, Node Two): The Boss Mirage receives 15% less damage every time it enters “Going Solo.”

The best team compositions for Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Apocalyptic Shadow, Warlord of the Locusts are:

Node One

The Herta, Sunday, Aventurine, and Jade

The Herta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This The Herta dual-DPS team will help you secure three stars in every Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Apocalyptic Shadow Stage. Since the boss of the first node features a unique mechanic that allows them to enhance their summons, you’ll need characters that can deal AoE (Area of Effect) damage. Since both The Herta and Jade tread on the Erudition Path, they specialize in that field.

Hence, you can easily defeat the summons while dealing damage to the Boss Mirage. Other than the DPS, Sunday grants buffs to The Herta and Aventurine uses his Skill to bestow shields to his allies. Before starting the challenge, make sure you select the “Knowledge and Decorum” buff.

Luocha, Mydei, Tribbie, and Sunday

Mydei in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

If you don't have access to The Herta or Jade, then this Mydei Hypercarry team is a great alternative. Although the DPS unit treads on the Destruction Path, he can easily deal AoE damage and defeat the Boss Mirage’s summons.

Like most Hypercarry teams, Tribbie and Sunday boost Mydei’s outgoing damage by granting him various buffs. Luocha will be focusing on healing all of his teammates, especially Mydei, to make sure he stays healthy. If you do not own Luocha, you can use Gallagher. Lastly, choose the “No Turning Back” buff if you use this team.

Node Two

Castorice, Gallagher, Tribbie, and Remembrance Trailblazer

Castorice in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

When tackling Node Two of every stage, you have to face a unique mechanic, “Going Solo.” When this mechanic starts, you must choose one of your characters to engage in a 1v1 fight against Hoolay. As you’ll need to defeat several Wolftroopers, this Castorice Hypercarry team is the best.

Since you will get extra benefits if the character you choose has a summon/Memosprite when entering “Going Solo,” you will get an advantage in Action Count. This is why Castorice is the perfect unit for this Node. Both Tribbie and RTB will grant the DPS character buffs while Gallagher makes sure everyone has enough HP. If you are thinking of using this team to defeat Fulminating Wolflord, select the “Withered Tree’s Revival” buff for best results.

Feixiao, Topaz, Gallagher, and Robin

Robin in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the Boss Mirage of the second Node, Fulminating Wolflord, is vulnerable to Wind and Fire elements, you should use this FUA team featuring Feixiao and Topaz. The aforementioned characters can deal an exceptional amount of damage with their abilities, especially with their follow-up attacks. Moreover, both of them can easily work together and defeat several Wolftroopers to get enhancements before entering “Going Solo.”

We have paired both DPS units with Robin, as he is the best buffer for characters specializing in the FUA playstyle. Lastly, Gallagher heals all units in this team. The “Pursue and Eliminate” buff is also extremely effective with the follow-up attack characters; hence, choose it before starting the challenge.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

