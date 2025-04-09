Honkai Star Rail Castorice teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

There are a number Castorice team options to choose from in Honkai Star Rail, depending on how much damage output she can deliver. While you can run the purple-haired Chrysos Heir as a sub-DPS, she performs best when a squad is built around buffing her damage. She has a few free-to-play and premium teammates with whom she synergizes effectively.

This article lists a few Castorice team setups in Honkai Star Rail that can help you clear the gauntlets of MoC, Pure Fiction, and other endgame content.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's subjective and personal opinion.

Best Castorice teams in Honkai Star Rail

Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Castorice, Gallagher/ Luocha

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail is one of the strongest support units when it comes to Castorice teams. She offers a high 24% RES PEN and Vulnerability buffs to her teammates, allowing them to deal more damage. She can also deal high personal damage to multiple enemies, making her extremely valuable.

Other members of this team include Remembrance Trailblazer, who can also utilize Tribbie's buffs and provide a True Damage boost to Castorice. In the healer role, Gallagher works best due to the AoE healing he offers.

Luocha in Honkai Star Rail can also be a great healer for a Castorice team.

Sunday, Remembrance Trailblazer, Castorice, Gallagher/ Luocha

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

This team setup sees Tribbie being replaced by Sunday, who offers buffs to summons and their users, allowing you to buff both Castorice and her memosprite. Sunday also improves your Crit Ratio, helping mitigate inconsistencies in Relics, and boosts Energy Regeneration, allowing you to use your Ultimate often.

Remembrance Trailblazer is a fantastic support character who can buff Castorice’s ability to deal True Damage, boosting your offensive abilities even further. Once again, Gallagher or Luocha are the optimal choices for healing, as both possess remarkable AoE healing potential without heavily relying on skill points.

Ruan Mei, Remembrance Trailblazer, Castorice, Gallagher/ Luocha

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great support character who can pair well with Castorice is Ruan Mei. As a member of the Genius Society, Ruan Mei offers various buffs, including boosts to damage, Break Efficiency, and RES PEN, along with a slight speed increase for the entire team.

The rest of the team operates similarly, with Remembrance Trailblazer providing True Damage buffs to the Chrysos Heir, and Gallagher or Luocha keeping the squad alive through their healing abilities.

Pela, Remembrance Trailblazer, Castorice, Gallagher

Team 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The final squad setup — a free-to-play Castorice team in Honkai Star Rail —features Gallagher, Remembrance Trailblazer, and Pela alongside the Chrysos Heir. Remembrance Trailblazer can provide a True Damage buff to Castorice, while Pela can shred enemy defense, allowing her to deal even more damage.

There is no better free-to-play Abundance character or healer in Honkai Star Rail than Gallagher due to the sheer amount of healing he can provide without requiring field presence.

