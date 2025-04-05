Honkai Star Rail: Luocha Eidolons guide

Like every character in Honkai Star Rail, Luocha has a total of six Eidolons. When Trailblazers activate these power-ups, the character’s kit gets enhanced. This allows them to be exceptionally more effective on the battlefield. As there are multiple Eidolons to choose from, players might wonder which ones are the best.

This article ranks Luocha’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail from worst to best. Moreover, we have excluded his third and fifth power-ups from this list as they increase the character’s Skill, Basic ATK, Ultimate, and Passive Talent levels.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Ranking Luocha’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) Ablution of the Quick

Ablution of the Quick (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Ablution of the Quick is Luocha’s first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. The power-up can boost the ATK of this character’s allies when his Passive Talent’s Field is active. This allows the DPS characters who somewhat scale with ATK to deal a decent bit of extra damage.

However, the ATK boost from Ablution of the Quick is not great and doesn’t stay active at all times. This means players must keep Luocha’s Passive Talent’s Field up to make sure his allies are receiving the ATK buff. Since the Eidolon is not as useful as the other ones on this list, we've placed it in fourth place.

3) Heavy Lies the Crown

Heavy Lies the Crown (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Like Luocha’s first Eidolon, his fourth one, Heavy Lies the Crown, has similar features. This particular power-up can render the enemies weak and deal less damage when this 5-star has his Talent’s Field active.

Just like Ablution of the Quick, Heavy Lies the Crown’s effects will be a little inconsistent as players cannot keep his Field active at all times. Moreover, since this is Luocha’s fourth Eidolon, it costs a significant amount of Stellar Jades to obtain. Therefore, this particular power-up secures the third place on this list.

2) Bestowal From the Pure

Bestowal From the Pure (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Bestowal From the Pure is Luocha’s second Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. Once activated, it can boost Luocha’s outgoing heals on the characters that have 50% or lower HP. Moreover, if the ally has their HP above 50%, they receive a shield for two turns.

This Eidolon allows Luocha to keep his teammates alive in various scenarios, especially in the end-game activities where the enemies hit hard. Hence, if you want to tackle the challenging activities, this is the Eidolon you should get. This is why Bestowal From the Pure ranks second on this list.

The only downside of this Eidolon is that it doesn’t suit the teams where the DPS unit must lose HP to boost their outgoing damage.

1) Reunion With the Dust

Reunion With the Dust (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Reunion With the Dust is the best Luocha Eidolon you can get in Honkai Star Rail. His sixth power-up lets him lower all adversaries’ All-Type RES PEN for a few turns when this unit activates his Ultimate ability.

When Reunion With the Dust is activated, the DPS units will be able to deal a significant amount of extra damage. With a good build, the character can easily replenish his Ultimate in a couple of turns, allowing him to keep the damage buff active at all times. This places Reunion With the Dust first on this list.

