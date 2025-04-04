Is Luocha E1 worth it in Honkai Star Rail?

Besides Ruan Mei, Trailblazers can get Luocha from the upcoming Stellar Companions event in Honkai Star Rail. The latter is one of the oldest 5-star characters in this turn-based gacha title and one of the best Abundance units.

Recently, Luocha’s popularity increased a lot, which made players start using him again in various team compositions. As Trailblazers can get a copy of this unit for free in the upcoming HSR Version 3.2, they might wonder if his E1 is worth it or not.

In Honkai Star Rail, Luocha E1 is not worth it. Read on to learn why this unit’s first power-up is not good.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

What can Luocha’s E1 do, and is it worth getting in Honkai Star Rail?

Luocha's E1 in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When you activate Luocha’s first Eidolon, Ablution of the Quick, it will grant the following effect to the character:

Ablution of the Quick: When Luocha’s Zone is active, all of his allies gain a 20% ATK boost.

In the current meta, Luocha usually gets placed in HP-scaling team compositions where most characters feature a hefty health pool. Hence, the DPS characters in the teams won’t be able to use the extra ATK boost from his E1.

Besides that, Luocha’s E1 ATK boost is quite pitiful and not permanent. Since this 5-star has to use his Skill twice to active Zone, which lasts for a couple of turns, two to be exact, Luocha cannot keep it active at all times. Even if you try to do so, it will consume a significant amount of Skill Points and affect the team's performance. As an Eidolon, Ablution of the Quick is not worth it in Honkai Star Rail.

If you already have Luocha and Ruan Mei added to your character catalog, we recommend getting a copy of the latter, as her E1 possesses much more value than the former’s.

If you are interested in articles on Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

