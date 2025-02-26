Honkai Star Rail Tribbie teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

Having the best Tribbie Teams in Honkai Star Rail will allow you to easily decimate foes on the battlefield. The second Chrysos Heir from Amphoreus has finally joined the game, bringing in a kit that centers around granting the entire team universal Res Penetration and damage buffs. With the release of future characters from The Eternal Land, Tribbie will become more relevant in the meta.

This article will go over a few Tribbie team suggestions in Honkai Star Rail that you can use.

Best Tribbie teams in Honkai Star Rail

Aglaea, Sunday, Tribbie, Lingsha

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse, Sportskeeda Gaming)

Aglaea gains another ally for her team, as Tribbie is a great harmony character who can buff her. Besides Sunday's action-advance, Crit Damage, and Damage buffs, Tribbie's ability to give Res Penetration makes her extra deadly to have over the Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

To complete this Tribbie team, you should bring Lingsha, who can heal and deal damage by utilizing the buffs that the Harmony characters bring to the table. This will make her both a healer and a secondary DPS given how absurdly fast she can launch her follow-up attacks.

The Herta/Herta, Jade, Tribbie, Aventurine

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse, Sportskeeda Gaming)

Tribbie thrives in a dual DPS setup and one of the best teams that you can get for her will revolve around Jade, Aventurine, and either the 5-star or 4-star version of Madam Herta. Jade and Herta can take full advantage of Tribbie's buffs and decimate enemies.

The Herta (5-star) is currently one of the best DPS characters in the game and she will thrive with a support that can grant her Res Penetration. Jade is equally deadly due to the follow-ups this team can launch. She can also buff Herta's Crit Damage by using her abilities, which makes this team one of the most ideal double DPS setups.

To top off this Tribbie team in Honkai Star Rail, Aventurine is a great choice for sustenance, as he can grant you frequent shields. Although he does not damage as much as Lingsha, he can kind of take advantage of Tribbie as he can also launch his own follow-up attacks.

Serval, Herta, Tribbie, Gallagher

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse, Sportskeeda Gaming)

The free version of the double-DPS team should consist of Tribbie, Serval, Herta (4-star) and Gallagher. Tribbie's job here is to buff the rest of the team. Serval and Herta have some of the best performances in Pure Fiction if you are a F2P player and this makes them the ideal candidate for the team.

Gallagher will work like Lingsha as he is a 4-star version of her. He can deal damage by taking advantage of Tribbie's buffs while healing the entire team with his abilities.

Tribbie is a great character, but her usefulness will be bolstered when more Amphoreus characters who can take full advantage of her buffs are released. Out of all the upcoming units that have already been revealed by HoYoverse, Mydei in Honkai Star Rail will likely become one of the best teammates for Tribbie.

