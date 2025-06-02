When is Saber coming to Honkai Star Rail?

Saber is one of the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration characters scheduled to be added to the HoYoverse title’s playable unit roster in the upcoming patch. Along with the character’s design, the developers also disclosed that she will become playable on July 11, 2025. They caught the Trailblazers off guard with the collaboration drip marketing campaign by officially revealing the characters ahead of the expected routine.

This article discusses Saber’s release date in Honkai Star Rail.

When will Saber become available in Honkai Star Rail?

According to the official HoYoverse announcement, Saber will be joining Honkai Star Rail’s roster of playable characters on July 11, 2025, alongside the Fate collaboration event. This means Trailblazers will be able to enjoy new collab content along with this new character.

Saber’s rarity, element, and more in Honkai Star Rail

The developers have also addressed Saber’s playable Path, element, and more. As a collab character, she is a 5-star unit. Furthermore, she hails from the Destruction Path and wields the Wind element.

Given her Path, she will fill the main DPS role across various team compositions right after her release. Besides that, she will be extremely effective against enemies that are weak to the Wind element.

Since Saber boasts a 5-star rarity, she will be featured in a gacha banner, like most characters featuring the same rarity. Hence, players will have to spend a significant amount of Stellar Jades to add her to their collection. She will also feature Eidolons; thereby, players who want to increase the character’s fighting prowess can get their hands on some copies.

As Saber will be featured in a new banner, the normal character event warp banner pity won’t carry over to the collab one. This means players wanting to pull for Artoria will need to save as many pulls as they can, as the pity from pulling in the normal limited-time character event banner won't carry over to Saber’s gacha banner (when it becomes available).

