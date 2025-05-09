Hyacine banner in Honkai Star Rail: Release date, 4-stars, and Light Cones

During the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 special program livestream, the hosts revealed Hyacine’s banner schedule. Since she will be released in the first phase of the upcoming patch, her banner will become available to all players when the new update drops. Traditionally, a rerun unit, The Herta, will accompany Hyacine.

This article will discuss the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 update’s Phase One banners.

When will Hyacine be released in Honkai Star Rail?

Like most Phase One characters, Hyacine will debut along with the upcoming HSR version 3.3 on May 21, 2025. When the game servers go online after the maintenance, players will be able to pull for the unit using Stellar Jades/Star Rail Special Pass.

Refer to the following timetable to know when Hyacine will be debuting in various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) May 20, 2025, at 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) May 20, 2025, at 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) May 20, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) May 20, 2025, at 10 pm Western European Time (WET) May 21, 2025, at 3 am Central European Time (CET) May 21, 2025, at 4 am Eastern European Time (EET) May 21, 2025, at 5 am India Standard Time (IST) May 21, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) May 21, 2025, at 11 am Philippines Standard Time (PHT) May 21, 2025, at 11 am Japan Standard Time (JST) May 21, 2025, at 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST) May 21, 2025, at 12 pm

Every character the Trailblazers can pull during Phase One of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3

HSR 3.3 Phase One characters (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail will debut with the version 3.3 patch. Along with the character, a rerun unit’s banner will become available to all players.

Here is a list of all playable characters that Trailblazers can get during Phase One:

(5-star): Hyacine: Remembrance Path, Wind

(5-star): The Herta: Erudition Path, Ice

(4-star): Misha: Destruction Path, Ice

(4-star): Serval: Erudition Path, Lightning

(4-star): Natasha: Abundance Path, Physical

Every Light Cone the Trailblazers can pull during Phase One of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3

HSR 3.3 Phase One Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside Hyacine, players will be able to pull her signature weapon, Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky, which is tailor-made for her. Trailblazers can also get the rerun unit’s 5-star Light Cone from the respective Warp banner.

Pulling for these signature Light Cones is recommended as they can increase the character’s potency on the battlefield, making various end-game activities extremely easy to conquer, especially Memory of Chaos.

The following section lists the Light Cones every player can get during the first half of HSR version 3.3:

5-star: Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Hyacine’s signature weapon) – Remembrance

5-star: Into the Unreachable Veil (The Herta’s signature weapon) – Erudition

4-star: Make the World Clamor – Erudition

4-star: Day One of My New Life – Preservation

4-star: Shadowed by Night – The Hunt

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this gacha title.

