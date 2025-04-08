Among all the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks that surfaced online, one particular post has caught everyone's attention. This post comes courtesy of a reliable leaker, Sakura Haven, and features the upcoming 5-star playable character, Hyacine’s signature Light Cone. Thanks to this leak, players will have an idea of what the item will likely do when it debuts.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak regarding Hyacine’s signature Light Cone.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the release of HSR version 3.3. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks show Hyacine’s signature Light Cone

As mentioned previously, a recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak from Sakura Haven showcases the upcoming 5-star Remembrance character, Hyacine’s signature Light Cone, “May Rainbows Remain in the Sky.”

According to the leak, the Light Cone will likely grant the following effect and stats to its wearer at Superimposition level 1:

HP: 1164

1164 ATK: 476

476 DEF: 529

529 Unique effect: Tolerant: Boosts the wearer’s SPD by 18%. Each time the wielder activates their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate ability, they consume 1% of all allies’ current HP. The next attack of the wearer’s memosprite deals an Additional DMG equivalent of 250% of the total consumed HP to the targeted enemy. After dealing the Additional DMG, the total HP consumed gets reset. Moreover, when the wearer’s memosprite uses its Skill, all adversaries receive 18% extra damage for two turns.

Besides the unique effect of May Rainbows Remain in the Sky, the leak also details its expected level-up materials. Here are the items players will likely need to upgrade this Light Cone to the maximum level:

Credits: 385,000x

Flower of Alaya: 15x

Seedling of Manas: 12x

Bija of Consciousness: 4x

Glory-Aspersed Torso: 14x

Courage-Torn Chest: 20x

Fear-Stomped Flesh: 20x

Glory-Aspersed Torso (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Fear-Stomped Flesh can be acquired in the current version of Honkai Star Rail. The aforementioned material and its other variants can be farmed by defeating Titankin enemies that are scattered across Amphoreus.

As for Bija of Consciousness and its other variants, they can also be pre-farmed in the current patch. For that, all you need to do is clear the Bud of Remembrance Crimson Calyx continuously until you acquire enough materials.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials

