Cipher banner in Honkai Star Rail: Release date, 4-stars, and Light Cones

Cipher is set to release during the second phase of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 update. Like most Phase Two units, the character will debut at different times on every server. Hence, some will get the pull for the character earlier than others. Besides that, Cipher’s 5-star weapon will also be featured with her character Warp banner.
That being said, we will be taking a look at Cipher’s release date in Honkai Star Rail alongside the characters and Light Cones that Trailblazers will be able to get during Phase Two.
Exploring Cipher’s release date in Honkai Star Rail
As mentioned previously, Phase Two of every patch commences at different times on every server. The following section lists when Cipher will debut in all HSR servers:
Asia
The Trailblazers on Asian servers will be the first ones to get access to Cipher on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8).
Europe
Players on European servers will be able to access Cipher’s banner after the character debuts on Asian servers on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1).
America
Lastly, the American players will be the last ones to get Cipher’s Warp banner in HSR version 3.3 on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5).
Every character Trailblazers can get during Phase Two of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3
As most players know, Cipher will debut alongside Phase Two of the upcoming HSR version 3.3. When the banner goes live, Aglaea will accompany the new Nihility unit with three 4-star characters.
Every character in Phase Two of version 3.3 is:
- Cipher (5-star): Nihility Path, Quantum
- Aglaea (5-star): Remembrance Path, Lightning
- Qingque (4-star): Erudition Path, Quantum
- Xueyi (4-star): Destruction Path, Quantum
- Sushang (4-star): The Hunt Path, Physical
All available Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 Phase Two
As for the Phase Two Light Cones, it's a no-brainer that Cipher’s signature weapon, Lies Dance on the Breeze, will also be available to all Trailblazers.
The following section lists every Light Cone that you can get while the HSR version 3.3 Phase Two is live:
- Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher’s signature weapon) (5-star): Nihility Path
- Time Woven Into Gold (Aglaea’s signature weapon) (5-star): Remembrance Path
- Genius’ Greetings (4-star): Remembrance
- Eyes of the Prey (4-star): Nihility
- Shared Feeling (4-star): Abundance
