Cipher banner in Honkai Star Rail: Release date, 4-stars, and Light Cones

Cipher is set to release during the second phase of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 update. Like most Phase Two units, the character will debut at different times on every server. Hence, some will get the pull for the character earlier than others. Besides that, Cipher’s 5-star weapon will also be featured with her character Warp banner.

Ad

That being said, we will be taking a look at Cipher’s release date in Honkai Star Rail alongside the characters and Light Cones that Trailblazers will be able to get during Phase Two.

Exploring Cipher’s release date in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned previously, Phase Two of every patch commences at different times on every server. The following section lists when Cipher will debut in all HSR servers:

Ad

Trending

Asia

The Trailblazers on Asian servers will be the first ones to get access to Cipher on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8).

Europe

Players on European servers will be able to access Cipher’s banner after the character debuts on Asian servers on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1).

America

Lastly, the American players will be the last ones to get Cipher’s Warp banner in HSR version 3.3 on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5).

Every character Trailblazers can get during Phase Two of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3

HSR 3.3 Phase Two characters (Image via HoYoverse)

As most players know, Cipher will debut alongside Phase Two of the upcoming HSR version 3.3. When the banner goes live, Aglaea will accompany the new Nihility unit with three 4-star characters.

Ad

Every character in Phase Two of version 3.3 is:

Cipher (5-star): Nihility Path, Quantum

Aglaea (5-star): Remembrance Path, Lightning

Qingque (4-star): Erudition Path, Quantum

Xueyi (4-star): Destruction Path, Quantum

Sushang (4-star): The Hunt Path, Physical

All available Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 Phase Two

HSR 3.3 Phase Two Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

As for the Phase Two Light Cones, it's a no-brainer that Cipher’s signature weapon, Lies Dance on the Breeze, will also be available to all Trailblazers.

Ad

The following section lists every Light Cone that you can get while the HSR version 3.3 Phase Two is live:

Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher’s signature weapon) (5-star): Nihility Path

Time Woven Into Gold (Aglaea’s signature weapon) (5-star): Remembrance Path

Genius’ Greetings (4-star): Remembrance

Eyes of the Prey (4-star): Nihility

Shared Feeling (4-star): Abundance

Check out the following Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.