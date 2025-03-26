Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing reveals Cipher

HoYoverse has rolled out the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign, revealing Cipher, another 5-star character from Amphoreus. As she is a Chrysos Heir from one of the lost cities who has yet to appear in the game, players might not be familiar with her. Thankfully, the official reveal offers some background information on the character, alongside the element and Path she belongs to.

This article takes a closer look at Cipher’s drip marketing campaign in HSR.

Cipher revealed as new character via Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign recently revealed Cipher, confirming her playable debut in the same patch. She is a Chrysos Heir tasked with protecting the "Trickery" Coreflame. She is affiliated with the city of Dolos, which could be located in Okhema.

Dolos is the lost city of rogues, where roughly 300 outlaws indulge in various games. They answer to no one and live a liberated life, thieving and deceiving for sustenance. Cipher is among the rogues of Dolos, and she is extremely nimble, as her character can be seen vaulting over obstacles with stolen relics in her hand in the official artwork.

Here’s how Cipher introduced herself in the drip marketing post:

"Cifera? Ah, so you've heard of me... But few call me by that name these days. Call me Cipher. It's sharper and swifter, like the wind itself. A perfect name for a master thief, don't you think?"

Cipher character type details

HoYoverse is yet to reveal Cipher's kit. However, the drip marketing campaign highlights her character type:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Quantum

: Quantum Path: Nihility

When can we expect the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update?

Patch 3.3 of HSR is expected to launch around May 21, 2025. The speculation is based on the 42-day update cycle of version 3.2. Rest assured that HoYoverse will announce more details soon.

Cipher will likely be featured in the second phase banner of the patch, given her drip marketing order.

