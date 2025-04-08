Honkai Star Rail 3.3: Cipher's signature Light Cone leaked

Alongside Hyacine, a Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak showcases Cipher’s signature Light Cone. This particular leak comes courtesy of one of the prominent third-party sources, Dimbreath. Since Cipher has garnered some traction after her official drip marketing announcement, players are excited for her release.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak regarding Cipher’s signature Light Cone.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the release of HSR version 3.3. Readers are advised to take information herein with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak showcases Sipher’s signature Light Cone

Cipher’s signature Light Cone, “Lies, Aflutter in the Wind,” is expected to be a 5-star Nihility gear in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. Like most LCs, this one is expected to boast a unique effect on its wearer. It is detailed in the following section:

Deceit: When wielded by a Nihility unit, the wearer receives an 18% boost. When the wearer of the LC attacks the adversaries, all of them get affected by the “Bamboozled” state. All opponents affected by this state will get their DEF reduced by 18% for two turns. If the wielder’s SPD is 170 or above, the enemies get affected by the “Theft” state. Adversaries affected by this state will have their DEF lowered by 12% for two turns. If both states get applied simultaneously, the most recent one will take effect.

Besides the abovementioned effect, Lies, Aflutter in the Wind will likely grant the following stats to its wearer:

HP: 952

ATK: 582

DEF: 529

Here are all the materials players are expected to farm to level up Cipher’s signature Light Cone to its maximum level:

Credits: 385,000x

Ethereal Omen: 20x

Echoing Wail: 20x

Eternal Lament: 14x

Fiery Spirit: 4x

Starfire Essence: 12x

Heaven Incinerator: 15x

Ethereal Omen in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Players can pre-farm Heaven Incinerator and its other variants from the Bud of Nihility Crimson Calyx in Alchemy Commission. Like most Calyx stages, Trailblazers must use Trailblaze Power to challenge this activity.

Eternal Lament and its other variants can be obtained by defeating Black Tide creatures in Amphoreus. Like most enemy drops, this one can also be purchased from the Embers Exchange store.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks show two new Relic sets and effects

