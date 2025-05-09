  • home icon
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Light Cones: All signature LCs officially revealed

By Argha Halder
Modified May 09, 2025 13:10 GMT
Every Light Cone revealed in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides new characters, the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program livestream revealed new signature Light Cones. With that, players know what gear they can get from the upcoming banners, especially the ones featuring LCs. Although many have tuned in to the livestream, some could not.

For those curious ones, this article will list every Light Cone revealed during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program broadcast.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Light Cone

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Image via HoYoverse)

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is Hyacine’s signature Light Cone. When the said character equips it, not only does Hyacine get a decent boost, but her memosprite, Ica, also receives some buffs.

Here is the effect the item can grant to the character wearing it:

"Increases the wearer's SPD by 18%. When the wearer uses Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, consumes all allies' HP equal to 1% of their current HP and additionally deals 1 instance of Additional DMG of the wearer's memosprite Type equal to 250% of the total consumed HP to the attacked target after the next attack launched by the wearer's memosprite. The total HP consumed is then reset. When the wearer's memosprite uses Memosprite Skill, increases the DMG taken by all enemies by 18% for 2 turns. The same types of effects cannot stack."
How to get: Like every 5-star signature weapon, this requires players to roll in the Light Cone event Warp banner to get it. You can roll in the LC banner using your saved-up Stellar Jades or Star Rail Special Passes.

Lies Dance on the Breeze

Lies Dance on the Breeze (Image via HoYoverse)

Lies Dance on the Breeze is Cipher’s 5-star Light Cone. Like Hyacine’s signature Light Cone, this item boosts Cipher’s effectiveness on the battlefield, allowing her to be more efficient.

The effects this LC can grant Cipher when worn are:

"Increases the wearer's SPD by 18%. After the wearer uses an attack, there is a 120% base chance to inflict the ‘Bamboozle’ state on every enemy target. While under the ‘Bamboozle’ state, enemy target's DEF decreases by 16% for 2 turn(s). If the wearer's SPD is higher than or equal to 170, there is a 120% base chance to inflict the ‘Theft’ state on every enemy target. While under the ‘Theft’ state, enemy target's DEF decreases by 8% for 2 turns. When ‘Bamboozle’ or ‘Theft’ is inflicted repeatedly, only the latest effect inflicted can be active."
How to get: Like Cipher, you can get her signature LC during Honkai Star Rail 3.3’s second phase from the gacha banners.

Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates and news.

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

