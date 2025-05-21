Honkai Star Rail Hyacine teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

You might want to explore the best team compositions for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail if you already have a build for her. Since most activities in the game require players to assemble a well-balanced squad, ensuring synergy among members is crucial. Otherwise, the team may not work as intended.

This article lists the best premium and free-to-play teams centered on Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Trending

The best premium and free-to-play team compositions for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail

Castorice + Remembrance TB + Tribbie/Ruan Mei + Hyacine

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Hyacine can heal her allies consistently, this Hypercarry team featuring Castorice is one of the best ones you can build for her in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3.

In this setup, Hyacine can help Castorice deal significantly more damage by allowing her to accumulate Newbud charge for her summon, Netherwing. Additionally, Remembrance TB and Tribbie/Ruan Mei can boost the DPS unit’s output with their CRIT and RES PEN buffs, respectively. Hyacine’s memosprite also contributes a decent amount of damage.

Blade + Remembrance TB + Tribbie + Hyacine

Remembrance Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

This Hypercarry composition is highly effective in most activities, although Blade being used in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 is somewhat unusual. Currently, this Destruction character can complete most challenges effortlessly. However, pairing Blade with Hyacine boosts his ability to deal sustained damage, thanks to her exceptional healing capabilities.

Moreover, Tribbie can help Blade deal extra damage with her RES PEN buff, while Remembrance TB can provide CRIT-related buffs that enable him to unleash tremendous damage. Meanwhile, Hyacine can continuously heal him and the rest of the team while also dealing damage.

Acheron + Jiaoqiu + Sunday/Pela + Hyacine

Jiaoqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Another team you should consider building with Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail is this one featuring one of the best DPS characters, Acheron.

Like traditional Hypercarry compositions, Acheron is accompanied by Jiaoqiu. For the final unit, players can either opt for a Harmony character to boost the Galaxy Ranger’s damage or Pela to place debuffs on enemies.

Like in the previous teams, Hyacine heals every unit and ensures they stay protected in battles.

Clara + March 7th (The Hunt) + Remembrance TB + Hyacine

Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

For a free-to-play Hyacine team, consider this setup featuring Clara and March 7th (The Hunt) as the primary DPS units. While these two can focus on eliminating enemies, Remembrance TB can provide CRIT-related buffs to boost their damage output.

Since Clara is bound to get hit by opponents due to her taunt mechanic, Hyacine can restore her lost HP with her abilities while also dealing a respectable amount of damage.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.