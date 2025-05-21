  • home icon
Best Hyacine build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

By Argha Halder
Modified May 21, 2025 03:18 GMT
Hyacine and her memosprite in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Hyacine and her memosprite in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

For the best Hyacine build in Honkai Star Rail, you'll need to farm the right gear. The right build is crucial to ensure the character performs effectively in various activities and excels in combat. With the introduction of a new unit in the game, many players may wonder which items to farm — Hyacine is no exception.

For those wondering, this article goes over every item you should get for the best Hyacine build in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Best Hyacine build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Hyacine Build Guide
Best Light Cones
- Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky- Memory’s Curtain Never Falls
Best Relic sets
- 4-piece Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder- 2-piece Scerdos’ Relived Ordeal and 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set combo
Best Planar Ornament sets
- Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding- Penacony, Land of the Dreams
Main stats
- Outgoing Healing Boost – Body- SPD – Boots- HP% – Sphere- ERR – Link Rope
Sub-stats- SPD
- CRIT DMG
- HP
- Flat HP - Effect RES
Best team compositions
- Castorice, Sunday, Tribbie/Ruan Mei/RMC, and Hyacine- Feixiao, Robin, March 7th Hunt, and Hyacine- The Herta, Anaxa, Tribbie, and Hyacine- Blade, Sunday, Hyacine, and Tribbie
Ascension and Trace materials
- A Glass of the Besotted Era 65x- Fear-Stomped Flesh 56x- Courage-Torn Chest 71x- Glory-Aspersed Torso 73x- Bija of Consciousness 18x- Seedling of Manas 69x- Flower of Alaya 139x- Lost Echo of the Shared Wish 12x- Tracks of Destiny 8x
Best Light Cones for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail

Memory&rsquo;s Curtain Never Falls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Memory's Curtain Never Falls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
  • Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky
  • Memory’s Curtain Never Falls
If you are looking for the best Light Cone for Hyacine, you should consider Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky from the gacha banner. It can grant the character a decent amount of SPD boost while also allowing her memosprite to deal a lot of damage during its next turn. Additionally, the item can make enemies vulnerable to all allies’ attacks whenever Hyacine's memosprite uses its Skill.

The Herta Store free-to-play Light Cone, Memory's Curtain Never Falls is a good alternative. It bestows all of Hyacine’s allies a damage boost while also increasing her own SPD by a significant amount.

Best relics for Hyacine

Planar Ornaments

The Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
The Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
  • Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding
  • Penacony, Land of the Dreams
When farming for Planar Ornaments, you should get the Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding set, as it's the best one available for Hyacine. It can easily boost her SPD while boosting her outgoing heals when her SPD crosses a certain amount.

Penacony, Land of the Dreams set is a great alternative if you want some ERR and DMG boost for Wind characters.

Relics

The Scerdos&rsquo; Relived Ordeal Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
The Scerdos' Relived Ordeal Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
  • 4-piece Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder
  • 2-piece Scerdos’ Relived Ordeal and 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set combo
In Honkai Star Rail version 3.3, the 4-piece Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder is the best relic set for Hyacine. This gear set will not only increase the character’s SPD by a whopping 12%, but it will also grant her allies a 15% CRIT DMG buff for a couple of turns.

If you are looking for alternatives, the 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace and 2-piece Scerdos’ Relived Ordeal combo perform the best on Hyacine. Both grant a decent amount of SPD boost, which is stackable.

Best stats and Traces for Hyacine

When building Hyacine, make sure most of her gear has the following main and sub stats:

Main stats

  • Outgoing Healing Boost – Body
  • SPD – Boots
  • HP% – Sphere
  • ERR – Link Rope

Sub stats

  • SPD
  • HP
  • Flat HP
  • Effect RES
  • CRIT DMG

When it comes to Hyacine's Traces, you should level them up in the following order:

Hyacine Talent>Hyacine Ultimate>Ica Skill>Hyacine Skill>Ica Talent>Hyacine Basic ATK

Best teams for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail

Here are some of the best teams you can build with Hyacine:

  • Castorice, Sunday, Tribbie/Ruan Mei/RMC, and Hyacine
  • Feixiao, Robin, March 7th Hunt, and Hyacine
  • The Herta, Anaxa, Tribbie, and Hyacine
  • Blade, Sunday, Hyacine, and Tribbie

Every ascension material you need for Hyacine

A Glass of the Besotted Era (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
A Glass of the Besotted Era (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Here are the ascension materials you need to farm for Hyacine:

  • A Glass of the Besotted Era 65x
  • Fear-Stomped Flesh 56x
  • Courage-Torn Chest 71x
  • Glory-Aspersed Torso 73x
  • Bija of Consciousness 18x
  • Seedling of Manas 69x
  • Flower of Alaya 139x
  • Lost Echo of the Shared Wish 12x
  • Tracks of Destiny 8x

