Is Memory’s Curtain Never Falls worth getting from the Herta Store in Honkai Star Rail?

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls in the newest Light Cone you can get from the Herta Store in Honkai Star Rail. After you acquire this Light Cone, you can equip it on the characters following the Remembrance path. Since it is a free-to-play item, all Trailblazers can obtain this piece of gear without spending any premium currency.

While Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is a free-to-play gear, the Light Cone is definitely worth getting as it is a great alternative to some premium LCs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Reasons why you should get Memory’s Curtain Never Falls from the Herta Store in Honkai Star Rail

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is a new Light Cone that you can get from the Herta Store in Honkai Star Rail. The store can be accessed from Simulated Universe, and you will need Eight Herta Bonds to purchase it.

After buying, you can also Superimpose the Light Cone to the maximum level by purchasing the consumable “Superimposer (Custom-made)” with Herta Bonds, two to be precise. Hence, in total, you need 16 Herta Bonds to fully unlock the item’s potency.

Since you only need to complete the Simulated/Divergent Universe weekly point rewards to acquire the aforementioned item and purchase the LC, you don’t need to use any premium currencies.

The Superimpose item for Memory’s Curtain Never Falls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

That said, here is Memory’s Curtain Never Falls’ unique effect that can be used by all Remembrance characters:

"Reception (Superimposition Level 1): Increases the wearer’s SPD by 6%. After the wearer uses Skill, increases the DMG dealt by all allies by 8%, lasting for 3 turn(s)."

Since the effect is catered mostly towards the support Remembrance characters, the item is extremely potent when used by RMC. The Light Cone’s effectiveness is on par with most premium Remembrance LCs, which usually cost a hefty sum of Stellar Jades.

If you want to save some Jades/Passes for an upcoming 5-star character or even a signature LC, Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is a great alternative to most support Remembrance LCs.

