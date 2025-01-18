Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Herta Store Remembrance Light Cone stats leaked

The Herta Store in Honkai Star Rail features various Light Cones that players can acquire for free. A recent leak from a prominent and reliable source, Dimbreath, suggests that a new Remembrance LC will be added to the store’s catalog. Since players can obtain these gears for free by playing either Simulated Universe or Divergent Universe, the LCs from this store have become good free-to-play alternatives for various 5-star characters.

We discuss what the rumored Herta Store Remembrance Light Cone can do in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of version 3.1. Therefore, readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

New Herta Store Remembrance Light Cone, Memory’s Curtain Never Falls in Honkai Star Rail leaked

Since Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is a 5-star free-to-play Light Cone, players can easily Superimpose it to the max level. At Superimpose level one, it grants the following effects to the Remembrance character:

Reception: Increases the wearer’s SPD by 6%. After the wearer uses Skill, increases the DMG dealt by all allies by 8%, lasting for 3 turn(s).

Additionally, when a Remembrance character wears this Light Cone, their HP, ATK, and DEF stats receive a boost. The stat boosts a unit can get from Memory’s Curtain Never Falls are:

ATK: 529

529 DEF: 397

397 HP: 1058

Also read: The Herta build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

Expected Ascension Materials of Memory’s Curtain Never Falls in Honkai Star Rail

Extinguished Core (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to most LCs in this gacha title, Trailblazers must farm a decent amount of materials to level up Memory’s Curtain Never Falls. The materials are:

Bija of Consciousness: 4x

4x Seedling of Manas: 12x

12x Flower of Alaya: 15x

15x Extinguished Core: 20x

20x Glimmering Core: 20x

20x Squirming Core: 14x

All of the abovementioned materials are farmable in the current version of Honkai Star Rail. Players can acquire Squirming Core and its lower-rarity variants by eliminating various enemies on Herta Space Station and Jarilo-VI, specifically the ones that belong to the Fragmentum faction.

Also read: Remembrance Trailblazer build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

Flower of Alaya (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, Seedling of Manas and its other variants can be farmed from the newly released Remembrance Crimson Calyx in Amphoreus. Unlike the abovementioned ones, you must spend Trailblaze Power to obtain this material.

