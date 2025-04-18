Best characters for Warrior Goddess of Daythunder in Honkai Star Rail, as per leaks

Two new Relic sets are rumored to be implemented in Honkai Star Rail alongside Version 3.3’s debut, and Warrior Goddess of Daythunder is one of them. The set was leaked by a reliable leaker, Dimbreath, when the Closed Beta test of the aforementioned patch began.

Since the leak regarding this Relic set has been around for a while, most players may be quite familiar with it already. As the gear set is more support-oriented, Trailblazers might wonder which characters they can pair it with.

This article takes a deep dive into the leaked effects of Warrior Goddess of Daythunder and lists the best character for the Relic set.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change when Honkai Star Rail 3.3 debuts. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Warrior Goddess of Daythunder’s leaked set effects in Honkai Star Rail

The leaked set effects of Honkai Star Rail's Warrior Goddess of Daythunder are detailed in the section below:

Warrior Goddess of Daythunder’s 2-piece set effect – The character wielding this set will get their SPD boosted by 6%.

– The character wielding this set will get their SPD boosted by 6%. Warrior Goddess of Daythunder’s 4-piece set effect – Whenever the character wearing this set and their memosprite heals an ally, they receive the “Gentle Rain” buff. It stays active for two turns and can only be activated once per turn. The “Gentle Rain” buff boosts the wearer’s SPD and all allied units’ CRIT DMG by a hefty margin.

What units should Trailblazers pair with the Warrior Goddess of Daythunder Relic set in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Huohuo

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Judging by the fact that Warrior Goddess of Daythunder greatly benefits the characters specializing in healing their allies, Huohuo is one of the best options. Since her kit leans more towards healing and buffing her allies, she can take advantage of the passive SPD boost of the 2-piece set effect.

Besides that, Huohuo can easily obtain Gentle Rain whenever she heals an ally. This will further boost her SPD by a whopping 6% and increase her allies’ outgoing damage. If you pulled for this unit in v3.1, you should farm for this set when Honkai Star Rail 3.3 releases.

2) Hyacine

Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Just by taking a look at Warrior Goddess of Daythunder’s set effect, it's a no-brainer that it is expected to be her BiS (best-in-slot) set. When the character debuts in Version 3.3, Trailblazers pulling this 5-star should farm it for best results.

Since Hyacine possesses a memosprite, Ica, either of the two can activate the 4-piece set effect. Hence, her teammates can get the additional 15% CRIT DMG boost more often.

3) Lynx

Lynx (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As for the free-to-play option, Lynx is the best character for Warrior Goddess of Daythunder in Honkai Star Rail. In addition to herself, she can regenerate an exceptional amount of health for her allies. Lynx can easily gain a significant amount of Ultimate Energy with the help of this Relic set’s 2- and 4-piece set effects’ SPD boost.

Moreover, Lynx can easily gain the Gentle Rain buff with either her Skill or Ultimate, allowing her team members to get some extra CRIT DMG.

