Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab Saber: Path, element, animation, and release date

HoYoverse has officially conducted the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab drip marketing, revealing two new characters. Saber, one of the highly anticipated units, is now officially heading to the future update, boasting a 5-star rarity. The official announcement further specifies her Path, element, and release date for the collaboration event.

Moreover, HoYoverse showcased a preview of the Artoria Pendragon during their latest concert live stream. This article will discuss every bit of information available about Saber from the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab.

Honkai Star Rail x Fate Saber’s Path, element, and animation explored

Recently, HoYoverse officially revealed the characters from the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab. It seems Saber and Archer will cross paths with the Astral Express in the future, meaning players will be able to recruit them in their teams. Saber will likely get preferences since she is confirmed to be a 5-star unit.

The official showcase further unveiled her Path and element, so Trailblazers will know what to expect. That said, the leaks have been proven true as Saber will join the Wind roster by treading on the Destruction Path. As such, she is destined to take on the DPS role across various teams.

The Artoria Pendragon’s kit will further determine her combat capabilities. She should at least be as strong as Mydei, considering fans are quite excited to summon her. HoYoverse has yet to showcase her gameplay, but players got a glimpse at the animation for one of Saber’s abilities.

Perhaps it was her Ultimate, where she could be seen charging Excalibur, only to slam it on the ground to create a fire whirl. She could potentially deal massive damage with such an ability. Trailblazers can expect to learn more about her in the upcoming livestream events.

Honkai Star Rail x Fate Saber release date

According to the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail × Fate/stay night collab titled "Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail" will launch on July 11, 2025. It will arrive roughly 10 days after version 3.4 releases worldwide. Saber will be featured on a special collaboration event banner, meaning players will have to spend Star Rail Special Passes to summon the Destruction Wind character.

Archer is featured as the 4-star character from the collaboration. Players will be able to obtain his copy for free, while his Eidolons can be summoned later.

