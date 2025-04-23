Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Silver Wolf buffs coming in 3.4

HoYoverse has revealed that Honkai Star Rail will buff some of its old characters, including Silver Wolf. Players have been anticipating some major adjustments to the 5-star unit that will likely come in version 3.4. The latest leaks coming from credible sources like Tieba Uncle further disclose the changes to Silver Wolf’s kit.

She should be able to inflict more debuffs on the enemy in the future. We further delve into the latest leaks about Silver Wolf buffs from HSR 3.4.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change at any given time. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Silver Wolf buffs coming in Honkai Star Rail 3.4, according to leaks

Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf is one of the oldest 5-star characters from the Quantum element, capable of reducing an enemy’s defense and making them susceptible to an element. As a follower of the Nihility Path, she is dedicated to debuffing targets, so players used to employ her in various teams until other units took her spot. Thus, she is in desperate need of changes, and the same has been acknowledged by HoYoverse.

One of the potential buffs will apply to Silver Wolf’s User Banned ability, which is her Ultimate. Assuming the leaks are true, it will have a 100% base chance to decrease all enemies' DEF by 45% for three turns by default. Additionally, her skill, “Allow Changes?” could receive some crucial adjustments.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banner leaks hint at The Herta and Aglaea reruns

According to Tieba Uncle, Silver Wolf’s skill will inflict weaknesses on targets based on the type of teammates. If the opponent is already susceptible to the corresponding element, their resistance will be decreased by 20% for two turns. The buff could potentially put Silver Wolf in the leagues of popular Nihility characters like Jiaoqiu.

Players can look forward to more character buffs in the future updates. Speaking of which, HoYoverse will also buff the following characters in version 3.4:

Kafka (Lightning, Nihlity Path)

(Lightning, Nihlity Path) Blade (Wind, Destruction Path)

(Wind, Destruction Path) Jingliu (Ice, Destruction Path)

