All Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf Eidolons, ranked

Silver Wolf is among the oldest 5-stars in Honkai Star Rail whose rerun banner was implemented in the game along with the second phase of version 3.0. Those who want to add this Stellaron Hunter to their collection can now do so and acquire a few of her Eidolons. Like most characters, Silver Wolf features a total of six of these power-ups.

We rank every Silver Wolf Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail judging by their value.

Every Silver Wolf Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail ranked

6) Brute Force Attack

Brute Force Attack in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Brute Force Attack is Silver Wolf’s fifth Eidolon that increases a couple of her Ultimate and Basic ATK levels. While a few levels can boost this 5-star character’s ability potency, the amount of Jades you have to spend to acquire this particular power-up is astronomical. Hence, we placed it in the sixth spot.

You can get Brute Force Attack only if you are aiming for Silver Wolf’s sixth Eidolon.

5) Payload

Payload (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Acquiring Silver Wolf’s third Eidolon, Payload is an excellent way to boost her debuff’s potency. Since this Stellaron Hunter’s talent and skill allow her to place debuffs on the adversaries, the level boost of this power-up helps out the character a lot.

While Payload is a good Eidolon, it secures fifth place solely because its effects are not as good as Silver Wolf’s other power-ups (value-wise).

4) Bounce Attack

Bounce Attack in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Bounce Attack is Silver Wolf’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. It boosts her Ultimate ability’s damage by allowing it to deal additional DMG instances after this unit uses the aforementioned ability.

Players opting for more of a support build, Bounce Attack is not good for them. On the other hand, if you are building Silver Wolf as a damage dealer, this power-up is exceptional. Due to how Bounce Attack works, all players won’t be able to use the Eidolon’s full potential. For this reason, this particular power-up ranks fourth on this list.

3) Social Engineering

Social Engineering (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

We have decided to place Social Engineering in third place as its effects are not as useful when compared to other Eidolons. Although unlocking this power-up is quite cheap, Silver Wolf can perform much better if you go for her signature Light Cone.

Social Engineering grants Silver Wolf extra Energy whenever she uses her ultimate. Similar to the fourth entry, this one is situational and players won’t be able to use its full power while fighting.

2) Zombie Network

Zombie Network in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Zombie Network is one of the best Silver Wolf Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail. When this Stellaron Hunter engages in a fight, she can lower the opponent’s Effect RES, making them vulnerable to all CC and debuffs. This particular power-up compliments Silver Wolf well, as most of her attacks can place debuffs on the adversaries.

Due to how viable Social Engineering’s effect is, it secures the second place on this ranked list.

1) Overlay Network

Overlay Network (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Overlay Network is the best Silver Wolf Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. Those who tend to build Silver Wolf as a DPS unit usually go for this power-up as it can boost the unit’s damage output by a significant amount. Due to this reason, it ranks first on this list.

If you have the number of Passes necessary to pull all six Eidolons, Overlay Network is the Silver Wolf Eidolon you should get.

