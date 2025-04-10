Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banner leaks hint at The Herta and Aglaea reruns

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banner characters were recently leaked by Sakura Haven, one of the most renowned third-party sources. While HoYoverse has revealed Hyacine and Cipher, confirming their debut for the next patch, The Herta and Agalea have been speculated to return as well.
The rerun characters are among the strongest DPS in the games. Hence, players will be interested in getting them if the leaks prove true. This article further discusses the expected banners from Honkai Star Rail 3.3.
Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banner could feature The Herta and Aglaea reruns, according to leaks
Hyacine's and Cipher's official reveal via the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign has confirmed their debut in the next patch. However, HoYoverse has yet to confirm their banner order and whether the update will bring any rerun characters. Leaker Sakura Haven has hinted that both The Herta and Aglaea will return in version 3.3.
The featured 5-star characters and their banner phases are listed below, based on the recent leaks:
Phase 1
- Hyacine (5-star)
- The Herta (Rerun)
Phase 2
- Cipher (5-star)
- Aglaea (Rerun)
The Herta is arguably the strongest Erudition character, who wields the Ice element to deal massive AoE DMG on enemies. Hence, she has become a popular pick in Pure Fiction and Memory of Chaos challenges as they spawn multiple opponents.
In contrast, Aglaea is a Lightning Remembrance unit that has the ability to manifest Memorspries and launch combined attacks with them.
That said, she requires heavy investments in terms of gear and stats, so frugal players will likely skip her rerun.
Regardless, their return isn't set in stone, so Trailblazers will want to think about the new 5-star characters instead. Both Hyacine and Cipher belong to Amphoreus and are expected to appear in the future story quest. The upcoming livestream might confirm the banners for HSR 3.3 and showcase the featured characters.
