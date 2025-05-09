Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banners order and schedule

HoYoverse revealed the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banners in the recently conducted special program livestream. Like most updates, two new characters will debut in two phases, each accompanied by a rerun character. Since the live telecast ended recently, many may not be aware of the upcoming patch’s banner schedule.
For those curious, this article details every Light Cone and character Trailblazers can get during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update.
Every character and Light Cone Trailblazers can get in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Phase One
Characters
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The first phase of HSR version 3.3 will feature the new Remembrance unit, Hyacine’s Limited-time event Warp banner, alongside the rerun character, The Herta.
Here are all 5- and 4-star characters that will be featured with a boosted drop rate in the first half:
- Hyacine (5-star) – Wind, Remembrance Path
- The Herta (5-star) – Ice, Erudition Path
- Serval (4-star) – Lightning, Erudition Path
- Natasha (4-star) – Physical, Abundance Path
- Misha (4-star) – Ice, Destruction Path
Light Cones
With the character event banners, their 5-star signature Light Cones will also be available during the half. These items are usually curated for a single unit and allow them to enhance their fighting prowess when equipped.
You can obtain the following 5- and 4-star Light Cones from the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 first phase Warp banners:
- (5-star) – Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky – Remembrance Path
- (5-star) – Into the Unreachable Veil – Erudition Path
- (4-star) – Day One of My New Life – Preservation Path
- (4-star) – Shadowed by Night – The Hunt Path
- (4-star) – Make the World Clamor – Erudition Path
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second half characters and Light Cones
Characters
When the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 commences, the warp banners will be refreshed. Along with a new set of banners, players will get to roll for a new character, Cipher.
The following section lists every version 3.3 second half character:
- (5-star) – Cipher – Quantum, Nihility Path
- (5-star) – Agalea – Lightning, Remembrace Path
- (4-star) – Xueyi – Quantum, Destruction Path
- (4-star) – Sushang – Physical, The Hunt Path
- (4-star) – Qingque – Quantum, Erudition Path
Light Cones
You can pull for the signature Light Cones of the 5-star units featured in the gacha banners when the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 begins. Here are the LCs that will be featured during the said phase:
- (5-star) – Lies Dance on the Breeze: Nihility Path
- (5-star) – Time Woven Into Gold: Remembrance Path
- (4-star) – Eyes of the Prey: Nihility Path
- (4-star) – Shared Feeling: Abundance Path
- (4-star) – Geniuses’ Greetings: Remembrance Path
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.