Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banners order and schedule

HoYoverse revealed the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banners in the recently conducted special program livestream. Like most updates, two new characters will debut in two phases, each accompanied by a rerun character. Since the live telecast ended recently, many may not be aware of the upcoming patch’s banner schedule.

Ad

For those curious, this article details every Light Cone and character Trailblazers can get during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update.

Every character and Light Cone Trailblazers can get in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Phase One

Characters

First half characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of HSR version 3.3 will feature the new Remembrance unit, Hyacine’s Limited-time event Warp banner, alongside the rerun character, The Herta.

Ad

Trending

Here are all 5- and 4-star characters that will be featured with a boosted drop rate in the first half:

Hyacine (5-star) – Wind, Remembrance Path

Wind, Remembrance Path The Herta (5-star) – Ice, Erudition Path

Ice, Erudition Path Serval (4-star) – Lightning, Erudition Path

Lightning, Erudition Path Natasha (4-star) – Physical, Abundance Path

Physical, Abundance Path Misha (4-star) – Ice, Destruction Path

Light Cones

First half Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

With the character event banners, their 5-star signature Light Cones will also be available during the half. These items are usually curated for a single unit and allow them to enhance their fighting prowess when equipped.

Ad

You can obtain the following 5- and 4-star Light Cones from the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 first phase Warp banners:

(5-star) – Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky – Remembrance Path

Remembrance Path (5-star) – Into the Unreachable Veil – Erudition Path

Erudition Path (4-star) – Day One of My New Life – Preservation Path

Preservation Path (4-star) – Shadowed by Night – The Hunt Path

The Hunt Path (4-star) – Make the World Clamor – Erudition Path

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second half characters and Light Cones

Characters

Ad

Second half characters (Image via HoYoverse)

When the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 commences, the warp banners will be refreshed. Along with a new set of banners, players will get to roll for a new character, Cipher.

Ad

The following section lists every version 3.3 second half character:

(5-star) – Cipher – Quantum, Nihility Path

(5-star) – Agalea – Lightning, Remembrace Path

(4-star) – Xueyi – Quantum, Destruction Path

(4-star) – Sushang – Physical, The Hunt Path

(4-star) – Qingque – Quantum, Erudition Path

Light Cones

Second half Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

You can pull for the signature Light Cones of the 5-star units featured in the gacha banners when the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 begins. Here are the LCs that will be featured during the said phase:

Ad

(5-star) – Lies Dance on the Breeze: Nihility Path

(5-star) – Time Woven Into Gold: Remembrance Path

(4-star) – Eyes of the Prey: Nihility Path

(4-star) – Shared Feeling: Abundance Path

(4-star) – Geniuses’ Greetings: Remembrance Path

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.