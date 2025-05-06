Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing reveals Phainon

By Akash Paul
Modified May 06, 2025 05:23 GMT
Phainon via Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing
Honkai Star Rail drip markets Phainon as version 3.4 character (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has conducted the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign to reveal the upcoming characters from the patch. So far, Phainon has been teased, and he is confirmed to be heading to the playable roster as a 5-star unit. The official announcement further validates his Path, element, and background.

As it stands, Phainon is a subject of Amphoreus and one of the many Chrysos Heirs, who has also appeared during the story quests. This article further delves into the character’s drip marketing campaign in HSR and outlines his expected release window.

Phainon revealed as new character via Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing

Phainon was first revealed with several other Amphoreus characters in Honkai Star Rail. The recent drip marketing campaign vouches for his debut in the version 3.4 update. He is The Nameless Hero from a remote village where people were slaughtered by the Flame Reaver.

Yes, Phainon is from Aedes Elysiae, Okhema, and he bears the Coreflame of "Worldbearing" as a Chrysos Heir. Hence, he is tasked with memorizing the ideals of all worlds. It is his destiny to carry the fate of the masses and guide them to a new world.

Here’s how Phainon introduced himself in the official announcement:

"I'm Phainon of Aedes Elysiae. Greetings. As fellow outlanders in Okhema, our meeting is surely fate's design. Come. Maybe we'll even have a chance to fight alongside each other in the future."

Also read: Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Silver Wolf buffs coming in 3.4

Phainon character type details

HoYoverse has yet to reveal Phainon's abilities. However, his character type, Path, and element were specified in the drip marketing campaign. Here are the details:

  • Rarity: 5-star
  • Element: Physical
  • Path: Destruction

When could Phainon release in HSR?

As specified, Phainon will be featured in the version 3.4 update, which releases globally on July 2, 2025. HoYoverse will announce the exact banner details soon.

However, Phainon will likely be available in the first phase of the patch, given his drip marketing order.

It is worth noting that the update will feature the highly anticipated HSR x Fate collab. The collaboration will bring Saber and Archer to the playable roster.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul



Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
